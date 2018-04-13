Cumulus Adds Kubernetes Support, Names New Engineering Leadership

Mountain View, CA – Cumulus Networks today announced Kubernetes support with Cumulus NetQ, a network operations tool that provides visibility and intelligence into the health of the entire network. The support for Kubernetes builds on existing integration with Docker Swarm to enhance visibility, streamline troubleshooting, and help network operators avoid costly downtime in container environments. The company also introduced a new global leader of engineering, Partho Mishra, and the appointment of Shrijeet Mukherjee as Chief Architect.

Designed to work hand in hand with Cumulus Linux, Cumulus NetQ provides actionable insight into every trace and hop in the Linux-based data center – from the container, virtual machine, or host, all the way to the switch and port. The metadata it collects across these elements ensures visibility and intelligence into the health of the network, making sure everything is behaving as intended. Cumulus NetQ 1.3, available now, adds direct integration with Kubernetes, the popular container orchestration engine in use by 71% of enterprises. This release also supports the Container Networking Interface (CNI) ecosystem, specifically across the two most the popular CNIs of Calico and Flannel. Both CNIs are maintained by Tigera, which has partnered with Cumulus on the integration.

Because containers are ephemeral, the traffic patterns are constantly changing, so being able to view history and changes to the network becomes more important than ever. According to Gartner, multihost networking is important because "the portability and ephemeral life cycle of containers will overwhelm the traditional networking stack. The native container networking stack doesn't have robust access and policy management capabilities."

New VP of Engineering

New Cumulus Networks VP of Engineering Partho Mishra brings 25 years of experience in product definition, engineering development and technology evangelism spanning data science and analytics, wireless, and networking. Prior to joining Cumulus, Mishra ran the RASA Network Analytics team at Aruba. He was president and CEO of RASA prior to its 2016 acquisition. Additionally, he was involved as part of the initial technology/founding teams in two Silicon Valley start-ups: Airgo Networks (acquired by Qualcomm) and Iospan Wireless (acquired by Intel) that developed the first MIMO Wireless LAN and Wireless WAN technologies/products respectively. Mishra will be responsible for driving engineering and Global Support Services efforts globally, ensuring Cumulus Networks continues to deliver a visionary set of products. Shrijeet Mukherjee, previous VP of Engineering and one of the foremost experts in Linux networking, assumes the role of Chief Architect.

Cumulus Networks