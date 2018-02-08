& cplSiteName &

The Cloud Can Prevent Machine-Learning Failures

Andrew Froehlich
8/8/2018
50%
50%

For years, machine learning (ML) has been touted as the next great evolution in enterprise IT. Yet in many cases it's failed to deliver. There are three key reasons for this.

First, the AI aspect of machine learning requires big data that's properly curated. It's no secret that big data has been a challenge for businesses on its own. Thus, the requirement that for ML to work, it requires big data to work -- it simply compounds the issue.

The second hurdle when working on machine-learning projects is the fact that one must understand the current limits of the machine-learning platform and be able to ask the right questions that the ML and AI will be able to accurately answer. The learning curve to gain these skills is steep and there is a global lack of qualified data scientists to fill open roles.

Now entering its fifth year, the 2020 Vision Executive Summit is an exclusive meeting of global CSP executives focused on navigating the disruptive forces at work in telecom today. Join us in Lisbon on December 4-6 to meet with fellow experts as we define the future of next-gen communications and how to make it profitable.

Lastly, ML platforms available today provide the necessary tools, but not much more. Thus, to build a model specific to your business, you largely must develop it from scratch. This is time consuming and requires the right skills to do properly. For the most part, there aren't many open source or commercial ML platforms on the market that are specific to solving problems for various business verticals.

It's safe to say that even in 2018, machine learning is a high-risk, high-reward proposition if you go it alone. The bulk of the risk lies in capital expenditures for designing, configuring and maintaining the machine-learning platform. This is where machine-learning-as-a-service (MLaaS) comes into play. Leveraging the cloud allows businesses to eliminate much of the upfront capex risk as well as initial design, rollout and ongoing maintenance of the ML platform. The business can instead focus on proper data curation and API development to create the right analytics. It also significantly increases a business's ability to at least begin the process of experimenting with machine learning without a massive investment. This fact alone should bring in many new businesses to the machine-learning market that previously shied away due to huge upfront costs they couldn't justify.

MLaaS comes in two distinct platform flavors. First are the "Swiss Army Knife" style platforms that can do most everything you throw at them. The caveat, of course, is that these platforms require a great deal of effort to develop and fine tune to get the desired results. The second MLaaS platform type that's gaining popularity is the one that fits a specific niche. This MLaaS provider niche may be a unique business vertical -- or it could cater to a specific type of machine learning you want to leverage. Either way, these platforms get you much closer to what you want from a business sense compared to a generic platform that you must develop from scratch.

Related posts:

— Andrew Froehlich is the President and Lead Network Architect of West Gate Networks. Follow him on Twitter @afroehlich.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from Column
The telecom industry can learn from Apple in its efforts to make virtual network function (VNF) deployment quicker and easier.
What has been the effect of the EC's decision to abolish roaming charges for customers traveling outside their domestic markets?
Why it makes sense for cable operators to distribute coherent packet-optical technology to the cable network edge.
How subscription streaming video downloads will keep mobile video viewers even more engaged.
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
America Is Losing the 5G Race, Says Deloitte
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/7/2018
Apple's $1 Trillion Luxury Prison
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/3/2018
Arista Shelling Out $400M to Settle Cisco Litigation
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 8/6/2018
Eurobites: Turin Shrouded in vRAN by TIM, Ericsson
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 8/7/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Personal-Sized Computers Get Scaled Down Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives