& cplSiteName &

IBM's Bouncing Back – Why the Stock Drop?

Mitch Wagner
4/19/2018
50%
50%

IBM should have had a good day on Wall Street, after reporting its second straight quarter of revenue growth following five years of consecutive quarterly revenue declines. Instead, the stock price dropped 7.5% Wednesday -- its worst single-day decline since 2013, according to CNBC.

IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) closed at $148.79 Wednesday, and was up a cat's whisker after hours, trading at $148.80 at about 8:00 p.m EDT.

Why?

While quarterly earnings and revenue, reported Tuesday, were better than expected, the results were driven largely by one-time boosts from workforce restructuring and changes to the US tax code. Take those factors away, and earnings were mostly flat year-over-year, CNBC reports.

IBM on Tuesday reported revenue of $19.1 billion up 5% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2018, ending March 31. But revenue was flat adjusting for currency -- a distinction which Light Reading shrugged off, but Wall Street apparently did not. (See At IBM, Cloud Helps Keep Turnaround Going.)

IBM Watson prototype, 2011. Photo by Clockready - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link
IBM Watson prototype, 2011. Photo by Clockready - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link

Boost your knowledge of cloud-native software and innovations driving data center transformations! Join us in Austin at the fifth-annual Big Communications Event May 14-16. The event is free for communications service providers -- secure your seat today!

On the earnings call Tuesday afternoon, IBM's James Kavanaugh, senior vice president and chief financial officer, put a positive face on things.

"Our first quarter results reflect much of the work we've done to reposition our portfolio and our skills to address the secular trends in the market, led by the phenomenon of data," Kavanaugh said on the earnings call Tuesday. "We've been building new platforms and solutions, while modernizing existing ones, embedding cloud and AI into more of what we offer."

He added, "And so, IBM is now a cognitive solutions and cloud platform company, focused on the high-value areas of IT."

Kavanaugh said first-quarter systems revenue were pulled down by a decline in storage revenue, but said he expects that situation to turn around by the second half of the year.

So what happens next?

The stock dive could be bad news for Ginni Rometty, IBM CEO since 2012. She's been leading a slow transition for IBM from its traditional enterprise systems and consulting to focus on areas the company calls "strategic imperatives," including cloud, security, cognitive computing (a.k.a. Watson), analytics, mobile and security. When stock prices plummet, investors often tell the CEO to take a hike, even when the decline isn't the CEO's fault.

With a change of leadership often comes a change of strategy -- but it's hard to see what other choices IBM has other than the path Rometty has the company on. Traditional enterprise business is declining, and traditional enterprise vendors like IBM, Dell, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Cisco, and even Microsoft are all following variants of a hybrid cloud or multicloud strategy. That's not optional.

Moreover, strategic imperatives are doing well for IBM. That segment hit $37.7 billion over the last 12 months, up 12%, representing 47% of IBM revenue. IBM expects to break $40 billion for strategic imperatives by the end of the year. Cloud revenue alone was $17.7 billion over the last 12 months, up 22%.

Security was the growth leader for strategic imperatives, up 60%.

Another change we might expect to see if IBM doesn't right this ship soon is that investors might demand breaking the company into pieces and selling those pieces. But IBM says the company is all one piece -- the non-"strategic imperatives" businesses aren't a drag on the company; they are enabling technologies driving the success of the strategic imperatives. For an example, look no further than IBM's recently announced mainframe -- it's optimized for security and machine learning and fits in a standard 19-inch datacenter rack. (See IBM Launches 'Skinny' Cloud Mainframe.)

IBM specifically singled out the mainframe as driving growth in its quarterly results reported three months ago, the first quarter of growing revenue in five years.

And of course investors often demand big layoffs when stock prices decline precipitously.

So maybe Rometty is on the way out and a lot of IBM employees might be finding new employers, one way or another. But all of that is speculation.

What's not speculation is that investors demand return, and IBM will need to turn its falling stock price around. Or investors will demand big changes, and those changes will most certainly affect IBM's enterprise and other customers.

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit my blog Follow me on FacebookExecutive Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Millimeter Wave 5G: The Usain Bolt of Wireless?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/12/2018
Australia's Optus on Back Foot After 'Anglo Saxon' Job Ad
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 4/13/2018
SDN Is Hype & NFV a Faux Pas – Telecom Panel
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/12/2018
Is Gmail Testing Self-Destructing Messages?
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 4/13/2018
BDAC Blowback – Ex-Chair Arrested
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/17/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
I Heard There Was a Dresscode... Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives