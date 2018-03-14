& cplSiteName &

IBM & Apple Partner on AI & Cloud

Mitch Wagner
3/20/2018
50%
50%

IBM and Apple are partnering to help developers build AI and machine learning applications that run on iPhones, iPads and Macs. IBM Watson Services for Core ML pairs IBM's cognitive computing cloud service with Apple's machine learning engine for its device.

Apps built with IBM Watson Services for Core ML learn from user activity, getting smarter with each interaction, IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) said in an email statement. IBM's Visual Recognition Service, a visual recognition model, can be exported to Core ML and run on Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) devices. And developers "can use pre-trained models or create custom models in IBM Watson and export them to Core ML to use in their apps, connecting professionals to the most critical information when they need it," IBM says.

Also, IBM and Apple launched a developer console to allow developers in the Apple language Swift to link to IBM cloud. The IBM Cloud Developer Console for Apple provides guidance and integration with AI, data, and mobile services optimized for Swift. The links to IBM Cloud provides integration with enterprise back-end systems. IBM Hyper Protect Starter Kit provides security for iOS applications.

Apple Store, Sydney. Photo by John Bragg (CC BY-SA 2.0)
Apple Store, Sydney. Photo by John Bragg (CC BY-SA 2.0)

You're invited to attend Light Reading’s Big Communications Event -- the one event that delivers fresh perspective on the rapid transformation of the telecom industry and the road ahead. We'll see you May 14-16 in Austin -- communications service providers get in free!

Apple has a history of treating enterprises with benign neglect, as users brought their Apple equipment to work but Apple provided little help for IT to support those devices. Later, the iPhone emerged as an enterprise standard for mobile, and Apple has partnered with enterprise vendors to provide support.

Apple partnered with IBM in 2014 to bring IBM applications to Apple devices, with Swift support in IBM Cloud two years later. (See Analytics, Security Key to Apple, IBM Tie-Up and IBM, Apple Tie-Up Moving Into Cloud.)

Apple partnered with SAP AG (NYSE/Frankfurt: SAP) last year to bring SAP applications to Apple devices (See SAP Floats Apple Partnership, New Cloud Services.)

And, Apple partnered with Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) last year, to allow enterprise to prioritize network traffic on Apple devices. (See Apple Hugs Cisco in Big Enterprise Push.)

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit my blog Follow me on Facebook Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Dell CTO: Public Cloud Is 'Way More Expensive Than Buying From Us'
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 3/19/2018
Is Business Voice Rapidly Fading?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 3/15/2018
Eurobites: BT Hires Sherman as Strategy Tank
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 3/14/2018
Eurobites: Cambridge Analytica Feels the Heat
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 3/20/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives