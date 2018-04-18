T-Systems, Microsoft Form Cloud, IoT & AI Partnership

& cplSiteName &

BONN, Germany -- T-Systems and Microsoft join into a strategic partnership to push Public Cloud services focusing on four pillars: SAP applications, managed services on Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, digital solutions fueled by artificial intelligence (AI) and mixed reality and Internet of Things (IoT).

In a first step, both companies will intensify their cooperation in the field of IoT, Deutsche Telekom board member and T Systems CEO Adel Al-Saleh and Microsoft Executive Vice President Jean-Philippe Courtois announced at the Hannover Messe (Hanover Fair) on Monday. "One of the central building blocks in the realignment of T-Systems is our 'Public Cloud first' strategy," explained Al-Saleh. "I am all the more pleased that we further combine Microsoft’s cloud offerings with our services and products and synthesize our strengths as a service provider for the European industry on the one hand and globally operating cloud provider on the other.”

Courtois explained, "At Microsoft, we offer a global-scale and trusted cloud infrastructure combined with the power of intelligent data and AI services on our Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. This will be combined with the long-standing excellence T-Systems delivers in the operating business that pinpoints a customer’s need and offers first-class connectivity using Deutsche Telekom‘s platform.”

The first area of collaboration is IoT: Choosing Azure as the preferred cloud platform T Systems develops and operates the “Cloud of Things – built on Azure”. The solution offers preconfigured IoT services "out of the box" such as remote monitoring for logistics, after sales solutions in the automotive and track & trace solutions. The open and modular architecture is based on Microsoft Azure IoT services and ensures efficient adaptation and flexible extension of the platform.

All features required to build an IoT solution, such as device and user management, rules engine, event management, simulation, analytics and configurable dashboards are directly available and can be customized according to customer requirements. The open architecture allows additional services, devices and machines to be integrated so that companies can easily and efficiently build complete end-to-end solutions.

