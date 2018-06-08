& cplSiteName &

Ahoy! Microsoft Adds Webcams to Undersea Data Center

Mitch Wagner
8/13/2018
50%
50%

Microsoft has installed two webcams peeking outside its Project Natick undersea data center, so you can see what fishes swimming by 864 servers looks like.

Microsoft installed the cameras "to observe environmental conditions near the datacenter," said a company spokesperson, which is the kind of thing people come up with to justify something cool after they already decided to do it.

Watch the webcam here.

Actual photo from the Microsoft undersea data center.
Actual photo from the Microsoft undersea data center.

Now entering its fifth year, the 2020 Vision Executive Summit is an exclusive meeting of global CSP executives focused on navigating the disruptive forces at work in telecom today. Join us in Lisbon on December 4-6 to meet with fellow experts as we define the future of next-gen communications and how to make it profitable.

Microsoft sunk the data center off the Scottish coast in June as part of a project to determine whether it makes sense to build data centers underwater. It's part of the trend toward edge computing -- in this case, locating data centers near population centers, Microsoft says, noting that half the world's population lives within 120 miles of the coast. (See Microsoft Sinks Subsea Data Center off Scotland.)

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit me on Tumblr Follow me on Facebook Executive Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
America Is Losing the 5G Race, Says Deloitte
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/7/2018
A 5G Device Timeline for 2018 & Beyond
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/7/2018
Arista Shelling Out $400M to Settle Cisco Litigation
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 8/6/2018
Eurobites: Turin Shrouded in vRAN by TIM, Ericsson
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 8/7/2018
The Great 5G Spectrum Devaluation
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/6/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Personal-Sized Computers Get Scaled Down Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives