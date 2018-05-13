& cplSiteName &

Verizon Taps Amazon Web Services As Preferred Public Cloud Provider

5/15/2018
SEATTLE -- Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) announced that Verizon Communications has selected AWS as its preferred public cloud provider. Verizon is migrating over 1,000 business-critical applications and database backend systems to AWS, several of which also include the migration of production databases to Amazon Aurora-AWS's relational database engine that combines the speed and availability of high-end commercial databases with the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of open source databases.

Verizon first started working with AWS in 2015 and has several successful business and consumer applications already running in the cloud. This latest wave of migrations to AWS is part of a corporate-wide initiative at Verizon to increase agility and reduce costs through the use of cloud computing. Standardizing on AWS will enable Verizon to access the most comprehensive set of cloud capabilities available today so it can deliver innovative applications and services in hours versus weeks. To ensure that Verizon's developers are able to invent on behalf of its customers, the company has also invested in building AWS-specific training facilities, called "dojos," where its employees can quickly ramp up on AWS technologies and learn how to innovate with speed and at scale.

"We are making the public cloud a core part of our digital transformation, upgrading our database management approach to replace our proprietary solutions with Amazon Aurora," said Mahmoud El-Assir, Senior Vice President of Global Technology Services at Verizon. "The agility we've gained by moving to the world's leading public cloud has helped us better serve our customers. Working with AWS complements our focus on efficiency, speed, and innovation within our engineering culture, and has enabled us to quickly deliver the best, most efficient customer experiences."

