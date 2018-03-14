& cplSiteName &

Salesforce Scoops MuleSoft for $6.5B

Mitch Wagner
3/20/2018
Salesforce will buy MuleSoft, a platform provider for building application networks, for $6.5 billion, according to a definitive agreement announced by the two companies today.

MuleSoft provides a platform for building application networks that connect enterprise applications, data and devices, across any cloud and on-premise, according to a statement from the two companies released Tuesday afternoon. (See Salesforce Buys MuleSoft for $6.5B.)

MuleSoft will power the new Salesforce.com Inc. Integration Cloud, to allow enterprises to use any data, regardless of where it resides, for personalized customer experiences, the companies said.

MuleSoft has more than 1,200 customers, including Coca-Cola, Barclays, Unilever and Mount Sinai.

"Together, Salesforce and MuleSoft will enable customers to connect all of the information throughout their enterprise across all public and private clouds and data sources -- radically enhancing innovation," Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said in the statement.

The two companies will have a conference call to discuss their merger at 2:20 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 20.

Reuters reported that the two companies were in advanced talks Tuesday morning. (See Will Salesforce Splash $6B+ for MuleSoft?)

