& cplSiteName &

Red Hat Pushes Serverless, Locks Horns With Amazon & Google

Mitch Wagner
5/9/2018
50%
50%

SAN FRANCISCO -- Red Hat Summit -- Red Hat is pushing its support for serverless computing, streamlining application development and calling out Amazon and Google as competitive targets, the company said Wednesday.

Serverless, also known as function-as-a-service, extends virtualization beyond containers, to automate compute, storage and networking. Developers do not need to control those resources manually, and can instead focus on application functionality. "Serverless" is a figure of speech; the applications still need servers, but developers can ignore provisioning them.

Amazon Web Services Inc. pioneered serverless with its Lambda service, and Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) also has an implementation. Now, Red Hat is consolidating its various serverless initiatives around OpenShift Cloud Functions, on its OpenShift Kubernetes cloud platform, which runs both on-premises and on public clouds. The OpenShift serverless is based on the Apache OpenWhisk project, an open source serverless implementation pioneered by IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM).

Boost your knowledge of cloud-native software and innovations driving data center transformations! Join us in Austin at the fifth annual Big Communications Event May 14-16. The event is free for communications service providers -- secure your seat today!

"You can run OpenShift cloud functions anywhere you can run Kubernetes and OpenShift, which is pretty much everywhere," Rich Sharples, Red Hat's senior director of product management, tells Light Reading. "That's different from Amazon and Google cloud functions, which can only run on Amazon or Google cloud."

Red Hat announced OpenShift partnerships with Microsoft and IBM this week, bridging those companies' public clouds and on-premises private clouds. Moreover, OpenShift runs on Amazon and Google as well, making Red Hat partners with those companies as well as competitors. (See Red Hat Partners With Microsoft & IBM for Hybrid Cloud Power.)

In addition to streamlining development, serverless will allow enterprises to pay for cloud facilities they use, rather than paying for idle time to ensure sufficient capacity, as with traditional cloud services, Sharples says.

Serverless support is another step Red Hat is taking to streamline application development and operations. The company announced automation tools this week for ongoing operations of cloud applications. (See Red Hat Beefs Up OpenShift Automation, Based on CoreOS Acquisition.)

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit my blog Follow me on FacebookExecutive Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Dell Goes to the Dogs
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
BT Plans to Cut up to 6,600 Jobs – Report
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/4/2018
CBRS LTE Gets Branded as 'OnGo'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/8/2018
Mobile Merger Changes Cable Calculus
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/7/2018
Interconnections & the Escape From New York
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 5/7/2018
Eurobites: Cambridge Analytica Shuts Up Shop
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 5/3/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives