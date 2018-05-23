& cplSiteName &

Platform.sh Raises $34M for Rapid Cloud Deployment

5/23/2018
SAN FRANCISCO -- Platform.sh, provider of the idea-to-cloud application platform that simplifies cloud infrastructures, today announced it has raised $34 million in a Series C funding round. U.S.-based Partech led the round, along with Idinvest Partners, Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV), SNCF Digital Ventures and returning investor, Hi Inov. Platform.sh will use the investment to accelerate its go-to-market strategy in North America and support its rapidly growing customer base in the region.

Platform.sh is a comprehensive "idea-to-cloud" application platform that simplifies cloud infrastructures, enabling enterprises to realize all the promises and benefits of the cloud without its ever-growing complexities. More than 650 enterprise customers across the globe currently use the Platform.sh product today to develop, test, deploy and run their cloud-based web applications with speed and confidence. The company, which has experienced 110 percent year-over-year revenue growth this year, addresses every major industry vertical and fuels the innovation of some of the world's leading brands, including Magento, Gap Inc., The Financial Times, the British Council, and Hachette Book Group.

In order to meet escalating customer expectations, enterprises need their app deployments to be executed faster than ever before, but cloud infrastructures are inherently messy and require a level of expertise that is extremely wide and deep. As a result, implementing a continuous deployment strategy to ensure fast-evolving business needs are met, while also ensuring uptime, security and compliance, has become one of the most daunting challenges in software development. Platform.sh makes this simple.

Designed to support the most complex enterprise-scale production environments, Platform.sh combines an automated cloud with its unique rapid cloning technology that can instantly spin up and deploy exact clones of entire live web applications in less than 60 seconds, allowing development teams to ensure that new features do not break when in production. The unification of production, testing and development workflows results in 90 percent less DevOps efforts as compared to DIY solutions, and 40 percent improved productivity as compared to managed hosting providers at a significantly lower total cost.

