Photos: Red Hat Gets Hot & Sweaty

SAN FRANCISCO -- Red Hat Summit -- I needed a Star Trek transporter this week, as there were at least six major cloud-related conferences worth covering. Because I can't be in more than one place at a time, I picked Red Hat Summit in San Francisco, and I'm OK with my choice. With one exception.

The conference featured updates on Red Hat Inc. (NYSE: RHT)'s march to the cloud, Kubernetes and serving bigger enterprises, highlighted by deals with Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM). Our coverage so far:

Like I said, I was mostly OK with my choice to attend Red Hat rather than the alternatives. My one complaint:

This conference has no cookies, pastries, or almond or soy milk for the coffee. #RHSummit pic.twitter.com/NyE5jlKez0 May 9, 2018

Tech conference protip: When attending conferences, my rule is I wear jeans to events with the name "open" in the title, and otherwise wear a suit. Red Hat is a unique edge case -- the word "open" isn't in the title, but the company is founded on open source. On the other hand, it's enterprise focused, suggesting a suit as appropriate business attire. I went with a suit on day one, and jeans on day two.

When I was not running around working on articles, and feeling the pain of sugar/carb withdrawal, I found some interesting oddities in corners of the conference. Click on the slideshow below for some of what I saw.

These stationary bikes had built-in generators and USB ports, letting you charge your devices while you sweat.

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading