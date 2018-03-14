Oracle Reports $9.8B 3Q Revenue

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif. -- Oracle Corporation today announced fiscal 2018 Q3 results. Total Revenues were up 6% to $9.8 billion, compared to Q3 last year. Cloud and On-Premise Software Revenues were up 8% to $8.0 billion. Cloud Software as a Service (SaaS) revenues were up 33% to $1.2 billion. Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) plus Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) revenues were up 28% to $415 million. Total Cloud Revenues were up 32% to $1.6 billion.

GAAP Operating Income was up 15% to $3.4 billion and GAAP Operating Margin was 35%. Non-GAAP Operating Income was up 9% to $4.3 billion and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 44%. GAAP Net Loss was $4.0 billion and GAAP Loss Per Share was $0.98 due to a one-time net charge totaling $6.9 billion related to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Non-GAAP Net Income was up 21% to $3.5 billion and non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 20% to $0.83.

Short-term deferred revenues were up 8% to $8.0 billion. Operating cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis was up 13% to $15.2 billion.

"During FY17, I forecast double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth for FY18," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "With non-GAAP earnings per share up 20% in Q3, our year-to-date earnings per share growth is now up to 16%. At this point, I feel quite confident that we will comfortably deliver on my original forecast of double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth for FY18."

"Our Fusion ERP and HCM SaaS applications suite revenues grew 65% in the quarter," said Oracle CEO, Mark Hurd. "Our Cloud SaaS applications business is rapidly approaching $5 billion ...and it's still early days. Less than 15% of our on-premise applications customers have begun to migrate their applications to the cloud. As the other 85% of our applications customers start to move their applications to the Cloud, we have a huge opportunity in front of us. We expect to more than double the size of our SaaS business very quickly."

"The Oracle autonomous database is now fully available in the Oracle Cloud," said Oracle CTO, Larry Ellison. "And there are more autonomous cloud services to come. During this calendar year we expect to deliver Autonomous Analytics, Autonomous Mobility, Autonomous Application Development and Autonomous Integration services. Oracle's new suite of Autonomous PaaS services delivers an unprecedented level of automation and cost savings to our customers."

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2018, with a payment date of May 1, 2018.

