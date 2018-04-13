& cplSiteName &

Oracle Leads Lobby Against AWS for Juicy Pentagon Deal – Bloomberg

Mitch Wagner
4/13/2018
50%
50%

Oracle is leading a Washington push to stop Amazon Web Services (AWS) from winning a lucrative Defense Department contract that will be awarded in coming months, according to a report on Bloomberg Friday.

Oracle is leading a loose coalition of technology companies that also want in on the Pentagon deal, including Microsoft, IBM, Dell Technologies and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, according to the Bloomberg report.

The companies want to make sure the award goes to more than one provider, and to unseat Amazon as the front-runner for the deal, valued at several billion dollars, Bloomberg says.

Boost your knowledge of cloud-native software and innovations driving data center transformations! Join us in Austin at the fifth-annual Big Communications Event May 14-16. The event is free for communications service providers -- secure your seat today!

The Pentagon plans to move 3.4 million users and 4 million devices to the cloud, according to the report, which has more details on AWS's history with the DoD, as well as AWS's, Oracle's, and other major tech vendors lobbying infrastructure in Washington.

Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz has been an early and committed supporter of President Donald Trump. She reportedly suggested in a recent dinner with the President that AWS is getting an unfair advantage in the Pentagon deal, Bloomberg notes.

Trump has been hammering Amazon's retail business for supposedly bilking the U.S. Postal Service with sweetheart deals on package delivery, although Trump's critics say that Amazon's and other package shipments are actually a financial strength for the USPS. The Washington Post, owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has been critical of Trump, and the President has enthusiastically returned fire. (See Trump Bashes Bezos's Baby, but US Government Is a 'Yooge' Amazon Customer .)

Related:

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit my blog Follow me on Facebook Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T 5G Tests Go Gaga for Gigabit
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/11/2018
Australia's Optus on Back Foot After 'Anglo Saxon' Job Ad
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 4/13/2018
8 Things We Didn't Know About Telecom Automation Until Last Week
Steve Saunders, Founder, Light Reading, 4/10/2018
Millimeter Wave 5G: The Usain Bolt of Wireless?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/12/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives