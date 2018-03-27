Oracle Launches Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud

REDWOOD SHORES, CA -- Oracle today announced the availability of the first service based on the revolutionary new Oracle Autonomous Database. The world's first self-driving, self-securing, self-repairing database cloud service, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud, uses machine learning to deliver industry-leading performance, security capabilities, and availability with no human intervention, at half the cost of Amazon Web Services.

Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud delivers all of the analytical capabilities, security features, and high availability of the Oracle Database without any of the complexities of configuration, tuning, and administration -- even as warehousing workloads and data volumes change. The autonomous database is an entirely new class of offering which requires zero operational administration on the customer's part, enabling cloud data warehousing that is:

Easy. The industry's first one-step warehouse provisioning spins up a secure data warehouse with automatic backup, encryption, and a high availability architecture in mere seconds. Migration to cloud is simple due to full compatibility with existing on-premises databases.

Fast. Industry-leading query performance with no tuning required. Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud is so fast that Oracle guarantees the same workload at half the cost of Amazon Web Services.

Elastic.Independent, online scaling of compute and storage. The ability to dynamically grow or shrink resources enables true pay-per-use, dramatically lowering costs.

Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud is the first of many Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud services. Other services in development include Oracle Autonomous Database for Transaction Processing, Oracle Autonomous NoSQL Database for fast, massive-scale reads and writes (commonly demanded by the Internet of Things), and Oracle Autonomous Graph Database for network analysis. Each of these offerings is tuned to its specific workload, and shares the defining characteristics of Oracle Autonomous Database services:

Self-driving. Eliminates human labor and human error to provision, secure, monitor, backup, recover, troubleshoot, and tune the database. Automatically upgrades and patches itself while running.

Self-securing. Protects from external attacks and malicious internal users. Automatically applies security updates while running to protect against cyberattacks, and automatically encrypts all data.

Self-repairing. Provides automated protection from all planned and unplanned downtime with up to 99.995 percent availability, resulting in less than 2.5 minutes of downtime per month, including planned maintenance.

The Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse is built on Oracle Database 18c, the first release in Oracle's new annual database software release model. A hotbed of innovation with over 100 new features, Oracle Database 18c is now available on Oracle Cloud Services, Oracle engineered systems, and livesql.oracle.com.

Today's announcement follows on the heels of Oracle's recently announced expansion of its Oracle Cloud Platform Autonomous Services. During this calendar year, Oracle plans to deliver Oracle Autonomous Analytics, Oracle Autonomous Mobility, Oracle Autonomous Application Development and Oracle Autonomous Integration services.

