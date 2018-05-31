& cplSiteName &

Networking Is Eating VMware

Mitch Wagner
5/31/2018
50%
50%

Networking is the future for VMware, poised to be as big or bigger than the company's traditional compute business, executives said on VMware's earnings call Thursday.

Over time, VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has gone from one product, NSX Data Center, to a portfolio of products spanning telcos, as well as public cloud, including Amazon and Azure. NSX now has 4,500 customers, but it's still largely a high-end enterprise product. In the future, VMWare is looking to bring NSX to the mainstream midmarket, with hundreds of thousands of potential customers rather than tens of thousands today. VeloCloud, which VMware acquired late last year, is leading the way, with 2,000 customers, CEO Pat Gelsinger said on the company earnings call. (See VMware Takes On Cisco & Juniper With Network Vision, VMware to Acquire SD-WAN Startup VeloCloud and What VeloCloud Cost VMware .)

"NSX for the long term has a larger market opportunity than compute, and we're making good time on accomplishing that vision," Gelsinger said.

Hyperconverged infrastructure and virtual storage networks are also big opportunities for VMware, achieving 70% year-over-year growth for vSAN and the vSAN portion of the VxRail hyperconverged hardware, with more than 14,000 customers. VMware is number one in that market, and vSAN is growing faster than VMware's nearest competitor, Gelsinger said.

And the cloud is a growth driver as well. Hybrid cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue comprised more than 10% of quarterly revenue for the first time in the most recently completed program. VMware Cloud Provider program, its partnership with IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) and other cloud providers to connect on-premises infrastructure with public cloud, is the largest component of the hybrid cloud/SaaS category, growing revenue over 30% year-over-year, VMware says.

Overall, Gelsinger sees four pillars to VMware's business: Private cloud, which VMware calls "software-defined data center;" public cloud, including its Amazon and VMware Cloud Provider partnerships; transforming networking and security with the company's Virtual Cloud Network vision and NSX; and transforming the workplace, using Workspace One.

"People are no longer putting Tinkertoys together themselves. They're saying, 'Give us the solution,' " Gelsinger said.

VMware at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February.
VMware at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February.

Now entering its fifth year, the 2020 Vision Executive Summit is an exclusive meeting of global CSP executives focused on navigating the disruptive forces at work in telecom today. Join us in Lisbon on December 4-6 to meet with fellow experts as we define the future of next-gen communications and how to make it profitable.

VMware reported $2.01 billion revenue for the first quarter fiscal 2019, up 14% year-over-year, based on strong performance across all product areas and geographies, the company said Thursday. (See VMWare Revenue $2.01B Up 14% YoY.)

Non-GAAP net income was $516 million or $1.26 per diluted share up 18% per diluted share year-over-year. Net income includes a gain of $781 million for the IPO of Pivotal . Dell Technologies (Nasdaq: DELL) owns controlling interest in both VMware and Pivotal. (See Dell's Software Engine, Pivotal, Climbs 5% on Its IPO.)

VMware beat analyst estimates, which were $1.955 billion revenue and non-GAAP earnings are anticipated to be $1.14 per share, according to Zacks Equity Research.

VMware traded at $141.65 up 3.03% after hours Thursday.

Dell, which owns a controlling interest in VMware, is considering going public by merging with VMware. VMware executives said on Thursday’s call they wouldn't comment on that possibility. (See Dell Confirms Possible IPO or VMware Merger.)

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit my blog Follow me on FacebookExecutive Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Verizon's Fixed 5G: A Cable Alternative Is Coming!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/25/2018
Apple Wins $539M in Samsung Patent Dispute
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/25/2018
Motorola Clips On 5G Phone Features
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/30/2018
Trump Admin Reboots $50B China Tech Tariffs
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/29/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives