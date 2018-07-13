& cplSiteName &

Microsoft Soars on Cloud Sales, Reports Record-Breaking $110B in Annual Revenue

Mitch Wagner
7/19/2018
50%
50%

Microsoft's annual revenue topped $110 billion for the first time in the company's history during fiscal 2018, up 14%, driven by cloud and intelligent edge services, the company said in its fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday.

Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) has an "incredible year, surpassing $100B in revenue," CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. "Our early investments in the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge are paying off." (See Microsoft Cloud Drives $30.1B 4Q Revenue, Up 17% YoY.)

Operating income was $35.1 billion, up 21% for the year, and diluted earnings per share was $3.88 non-GAAP, the company said.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $30.1 billion, up 17%, with operating income $10.4 billion, up 35%. Diluted earnings per share was $1.13 non-GAAP.

Photo by Brian Smale and Microsoft (Satya Nadella Microsoft leadership profile page) [CC BY-SA 4.0 ], via Wikimedia Commons
Photo by Brian Smale and Microsoft (Satya Nadella Microsoft leadership profile page) [CC BY-SA 4.0 ], via Wikimedia Commons

Now entering its fifth year, the 2020 Vision Executive Summit is an exclusive meeting of global CSP executives focused on navigating the disruptive forces at work in telecom today. Join us in Lisbon on December 4-6 to meet with fellow experts as we define the future of next-gen communications and how to make it profitable.

Commercial cloud revenue grew 53% year-over-year for the quarter to $6.9 billion, the company said.

Azure revenue growth was 89%. That's the first time it has dipped below 90% in a while. In the second quarter ending in December, Azure growth was a whopping 98% Azure growth, and the third quarter saw growth of 93%. (See Microsoft's Cloud Bet Keeps Paying Off and Microsoft Crowds the Cloud With AI, Expansion Focus).

Companies are now moving their "Tier 1" -- most important -- applications to the cloud, something they were unwilling to do in the cloud's early days, Nadella said.

Office commercial products and cloud services were up 10% driven by Office 365 commercial revenue growth of 38%. Office consumer products and cloud services revenue was up 8%, and Office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 31.4 million.

LinkedIn revenue increased 37%, with sessions growth increasing 41%.

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue were up 11%, driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 61%.

The category Microsoft calls Intelligent Cloud, which includes on-premises server software, saw $9.6 billion revenue up 23% year-over-year, with server products and cloud services revenue up 26%, driven by Azure revenue growth of 89%. Enterprise Services revenue was up 8%.

For the fiscal year 2018, revenue was $110.4 billion up 14%, operating income was $35.1 billion up 21%, diluted earnings per share was $3.88 non-GAAP.

The earnings announcement is the latest in a series of recent wins for Microsoft. This week, Walmart named Microsoft the retailer's top cloud provider, as Walmart looks to beat Amazon in retail and Microsoft in the cloud. (See Walmart Teams With Microsoft Against Common Amazon Enemy.)

Also this week, Microsoft set its sites on the trendy Slack collaboration service, launching a free version of Teams for up to 300 users. (See Microsoft Whacks Slack With Free Teams Tier.)

In June, Microsoft invested big in open source, acquiring the GitHub software developer collaboration service. (See Microsoft Swears GitHub Independence After $7.5B Acquisition and How Microsoft Became an Unlikely Open Source Champion.)

Red Hat extended its multi-cloud portfolio with partnerships with both Microsoft and IBM in May. (See Red Hat Partners With Microsoft & IBM for Hybrid Cloud Power.

And in March, Microsoft reorganized into two major divisions, one focused on experiences and devices and another on cloud and AI platforms. (See Microsoft Pushes Cloud & AI Even Harder.)

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit me on Tumblr Follow me on Facebook Executive Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Adtran Will Be a 5G Winner, Says Analyst
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/19/2018
Telecom Jargonosaurus Part 1: Repeat Offenders
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/13/2018
Get Off My Wireline Lawn!
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 7/17/2018
Trump Trashes EU's $5B Google Fine
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/19/2018
Eurobites: EU Socks Google With $5B Monster-Fine for Android Control-Freakery
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 7/18/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Casual Tuesday Takes On New Meaning Click Here
When you forget your pants.
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives