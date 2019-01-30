Microsoft: Cloud Lifts 2Q To $32.5B, Up 12%

Redmond, Wash. -- Microsoft today announced the following results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

Revenue was $32.5 billion and increased 12%

Operating income was $10.3 billion and increased 18%

Net income was $8.4 billion GAAP and $8.6 billion non-GAAP

Diluted earnings per share was $1.08 GAAP and $1.10 non-GAAP

“Our strong commercial cloud results reflect our deep and growing partnerships with leading companies in every industry including retail, financial services, and healthcare,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. "We are delivering differentiated value across the cloud and edge as we work to earn customer trust every day.”

The following table reconciles our financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to non-GAAP financial results. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP definition is provided below. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.

GAAP results include net charges related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of $157 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 and $13.8 billion for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. These net charges are excluded from our non-GAAP results.

Microsoft returned $9.6 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

"Our solid execution delivered another strong quarter, with commercial cloud revenue growing 48% year-over-year to $9.0 billion,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft. “We continue to make strategic investments to capture expanding market opportunities to drive growth across our businesses.”

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $10.1 billion and increased 13% (up 13% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 11% (up 11% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 34% (up 33% in constant currency)

Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 1% (up 2% in constant currency) with growth in Office 365 Consumer subscribers to 33.3 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 29% (up 30% in constant currency) with record levels of engagement highlighted by LinkedIn sessions growth of 30%

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 17% (up 17% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 51% (up 50% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $9.4 billion and increased 20% (up 21% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 24% (up 24% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 76% (up 76% in constant currency)

Enterprise Services revenue increased 6% (up 7% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $13.0 billion and increased 7% (up 7% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Windows OEM revenue declined 5% (down 5% in constant currency)

Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 13% (up 14% in constant currency)

Surface revenue increased 39% (up 41% in constant currency)

Gaming revenue increased 8% (up 9% in constant currency) with Xbox software and services revenue growth of 31% (up 32% in constant currency)

Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 14% (up 14% in constant currency)

Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT)