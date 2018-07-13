Microsoft Cloud Drives $30.1B 4Q Revenue, Up 17% YoY

REDMOND, Wash. Microsoft today announced the following results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

Revenue was $30.1 billion and increased 17%

Operating income was $10.4 billion and increased 35%

Net income was $8.9 billion GAAP and $8.8 billion non-GAAP

Diluted earnings per share was $1.14 GAAP and $1.13 non-GAAP

"We had an incredible year, surpassing $100 billion in revenue as a result of our teams' relentless focus on customer success and the trust customers are placing in Microsoft," said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. "Our early investments in the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge are paying off, and we will continue to expand our reach in large and growing markets with differentiated innovation."

The following table reconciles our financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to non-GAAP financial results. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP definition is provided below. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.

GAAP results include a net benefit of $104 million related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and a charge of $306 million related to restructuring expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2017, which are excluded from our non-GAAP results.

Microsoft returned $5.3 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, an increase of 16% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

"Exceptional sales execution delivered double-digit revenue growth across all segments and strong progress against our strategic priorities, anchored by commercial cloud revenue growing 53% year-over-year to $6.9 billion," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $9.7 billion and increased 13% (up 10% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Office commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 10% (up 8% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 commercial revenue growth of 38% (up 35% in constant currency)

Office consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 8% (up 6% in constant currency) and Office 365 consumer subscribers increased to 31.4 million

LinkedIn revenue increased 37% (up 34% in constant currency) with continued acceleration in engagement highlighted by LinkedIn sessions growth of 41%

Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 11% (up 8% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 61% (up 56% in constant currency)

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $9.6 billion and increased 23% (up 20% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 26% (up 24% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 89% (up 85% in constant currency)

Enterprise Services revenue increased 8% (up 7% in constant currency)

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $10.8 billion and increased 17% (up 16% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Windows OEM revenue increased 7% (up 7% in constant currency) driven by OEM Pro revenue growth of 14%

Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 23% (up 19% in constant currency) driven by an increased volume of multi-year agreements and the mix of products that carry higher in-quarter revenue recognition

Gaming revenue increased 39% (up 38% in constant currency) with Xbox software and services revenue growth of 36% (up 35% in constant currency) mainly from third party title strength

Surface revenue increased 25% (up 21% in constant currency) driven by strong performance of the latest editions of Surface against a low prior year comparable

Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 17% (up 16% in constant currency) driven by higher revenue per search and search volume

Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

Revenue was $110.4 billion and increased 14%

Operating income was $35.1 billion and increased 21%

Net income was $16.6 billion GAAP and $30.3 billion non-GAAP

Diluted earnings per share was $2.13 GAAP and $3.88 non-GAAP

GAAP results include a $13.7 billion net charge related to TCJA

The following table reconciles our financial results reported in accordance with GAAP to non-GAAP financial results. Additional information regarding our non-GAAP definition is provided below. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year.

GAAP results include a net charge of $13.7 billion related to TCJA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2018 and a charge of $306 million related to restructuring expenses for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017, which are excluded from our non-GAAP results.

