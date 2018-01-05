& cplSiteName &

Mesosphere Scores $125M in Hot Multicloud Orchestration Market

Mitch Wagner
5/7/2018
50%
50%

Mesosphere picked up $125 million funding in a deal announced Monday to help it navigate the increasingly competitive waters of the multicloud orchestration market.

Mesosphere specializes in providing open source tools to help cloud operators orchestrate both infrastructure -- the server, storage and networking resources needed to run cloud applications -- as well as platform tools, such as AI and data analytics software.

Mesosphere's flagship product is DC/OS, which the company bills as a data center operating system, orchestrating operations across multiple public and private clouds. DC/OS deploys and manages Kubernetes for containers, TensorFlow for machine learning, Apache Kafka for data transport, Cassandra for distributed data storage Apache Spark for analytics, and more -- over 100 software utilities. (See Mesosphere Ships 'Kubernetes-as-a-Service'.)

Mesosphere's founders: CEO Florian Leibert; CTO Tobi Knaup, chief architect Benjamin Hindman. Photo: Mesosphere.
Mesosphere's founders: CEO Florian Leibert; CTO Tobi Knaup, chief architect Benjamin Hindman. Photo: Mesosphere.

Boost your knowledge of cloud-native software and innovations driving data center transformations! Join us in Austin at the fifth-annual Big Communications Event May 14-16. The event is free for communications service providers -- secure your seat today!

What next? "We took this funding because we see immense opportunity in IoT -- especially industrial IoT," Mesosphere CEO Florian Lambert tells Light Reading. IoT requires the kinds of multicloud analytics and machine learning that Mesosphere offers. The funding will fuel Mesosphere's global ambitions, particularly in the Middle East, where smart cities are seeing rapid development.

Mesosphere's run rate was $50 million as of November 2017, and the company is nearly tripling revenue year over year. Total funding since the company founded in 2013 is about $252 million, Mesosphere says.

Customers include Tommy Hilfiger; Royal Caribbean, which runs floating data centers on its fleet of ships; Deutsche Telekom which runs Apache Spark on DC/OS to optimize mobile connections and machine learning, and NBCUniversal, which uses DC/OS to optimize advertising using analytics.

Multicloud is becoming a hot area for vendors as enterprises see the need to run on multiple public cloud providers, such as Amazon and Microsoft Azure, as well as private clouds in enterprise's own data centers. As enterprise interest grows stronger, traditional enterprise vendors such as Cisco and Dell are focusing on multicloud. (See Top 5 Drivers for Multicloud and Dell CTO Expounds 'Insane' Theory About Enterprise Complexity)

Competition makes the market tougher for smaller vendors, such as Mesosphere and its counterparts and competitors. CoreOS was recently acquired by Red Hat. Docker is reportedly troubled, and has seen turnover of its CEO and co-founding CTO since last year. And Mirantis brought back its founding CEO in January and has pivoted the company strategy twice since 2016. (See Red Hat Buys CoreOS for $250M, Building Kubernetes Muscle, Docker Co-Founder Hykes Takes a Hike and Mirantis Has Seen the Future (Again) & This Time It's Spinnaker.)

Lambert sees Mesosphere's competition as Red Hat OpenShift and Pivotal Cloud Foundry, both of which are successful. Red Hat reported strong earnings its most recent quarter and Dell-controlled Pivotal had an IPO last month. (See OpenStack & NFV Help Drive Red Hat Growth and Dell's Software Engine, Pivotal, Climbs 5% on Its IPO.)

Mesosphere succeeds by offering both the infrastructure and data tools. "We're really the only complete offering that covers all the various pillars you need," Lambert says. Those four pillars are business logic running on Kubernetes containers, data processing using Spark and TensorFlow, Cassandra or Hadoop filesystem for storage, and Kafka for transport.

Those elements will help Mesosphere extend into IoT, Lambert says. "You can see how a modern IoT applications will require all of the pieces of technology plus maybe some more," Lambert says. "That's where we come in, and our offering is differentiated because you can get everything you need from a single platform at the click of a mouse."

The Mesosphere D funding round was led by T. Rowe Price and Koch Disruptive Technologies, with participation from ZWC Ventures, Qatar Investment Authority and Disruptive Technology Advisors, along with existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Two Sigma Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Related:

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit my blog Follow me on FacebookExecutive Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Dell Goes to the Dogs
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
T-Mobile & Sprint: Marriage Made in Hell
Iain Morris, News Editor, 4/30/2018
Eurobites: Nokia in Talks to Sell Digital Health Biz Back to Its Founder
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 5/2/2018
Virtualization Is Kicking Juniper in the Berries
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/2/2018
Eurobites: Cambridge Analytica Shuts Up Shop
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 5/3/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives