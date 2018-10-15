Meeting the Challenges of Multicloud Service Provider Deployments

As service providers move enterprise applications from centralized, monolithic architectures into distributed, microservice applications running in data centers, private/public clouds and uCPE assuring not only the network but the application-level experience becomes paramount. Verifying that new 5G services are realizing higher bandwidth, increased reliability and (ultra) lower latency over 5G and IoT networks will be much harder. Operators need to think about how they will deliver application-level experience. They will need real-time lightweight visibility up to Layer 7 in uCPE, mobile edge, data center, SD-WAN and other cloud architectures. Dr. Vikram Saksena of NETSCOUT discusses how carriers can successfully assure the seamless migration of these services to multicloud environments.