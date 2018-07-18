& cplSiteName &

Google Launches Cloud Services Platform, a Toolkit for Kubernetes & Serverless Apps

Mitch Wagner
7/24/2018
SAN FRANCISCO -- Google Cloud Next -- Google is adding muscle to its strategy of providing a hybrid platform for running containerized and serverless apps, with the launch of Cloud Services Platform.

The new software combines Kubernetes container management with Istio open source software for connecting containerized applications. Google Cloud Services Platform also provides other security and management tools.

Cloud Services Platform is designed to provide "an integrated family of cloud services" to "increase [application] speed and reliability, improve security and governance and build once to run anywhere, across GCP and on-premises environments," Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) said in a blog post for the toolkit, which launched at Google's annual cloud conference Tuesday.

As part of the Cloud Services Platform launch, Google introduced version 1.0 of open source Istio "service mesh" software, which provides networking to managed containerized application communication with each other. (See Istio: The New Open Source Cloud Hotness.)

Google Next 2018 keynote stage. (Source: Google)
Google Next 2018 keynote stage.
(Source: Google)

Now entering its fifth year, the 2020 Vision Executive Summit is an exclusive meeting of global CSP executives focused on navigating the disruptive forces at work in telecom today. Join us in Lisbon on December 4-6 to meet with fellow experts as we define the future of next-gen communications and how to make it profitable.

The platform provides unified security services across public and on-premises cloud applications, Urs Hölzle, Google senior vice president for technical infrastructure, said at Tuesday's keynote.

"You can use a consistent set of services that are independent of the application logic, so developers don't need to be experts on security, and these security policies can work on all services, regardless of where they're located," Hölzle said. "All of this requires no code changes inside your application."

GKE On-Prem, also launched Tuesday, is a software platform designed to run on-premises, permitting enterprises to run the same containerized apps across the enterprise premises, on the network edge or in the public Google Cloud. (See Google Debuts On-Prem Kubernetes Server.)

For enterprises looking for more on-premises muscle than GKE On-Prem provides, Google and Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) announced Cisco Hybrid Platform for Google Cloud, which will be generally available next month (two months ahead of when Cisco said in June that it might be available), supporting Kubernetes applications on Cisco infrastructure. (See Cisco & Google's Kubernetes Partnership Could Deliver in October.)

Also in Cloud Services Platform, policy enforcement for Kubernetes workloads is provided by GKE Policy Management. Cloud Build provides a continuous integration/continuous deployment platform (CI/CD)

Cloud Services Platform supports serverless apps through the new Knative open source serverless framework.

And Cloud Services Platform provides integration with the Apigee service, for API management to allow enterprises to connect their containerized apps with internal developers, partners and customers. (See $625M Apigee Buy Bolsters Google's Cloud.)

