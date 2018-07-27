Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear

SAN FRANCISCO -- Google Cloud Next -- Google's annual cloud conference sprawled over the Moscone Convention Center much in the way Google's cloud sprawls over multiple vertical industries.

Google used the conference to highlight its offerings in open source, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and hybrid cloud. Google Cloud Next also had its weird side, with basketball tournaments, oversized gadgets of balls and tubes, and executives in whimsical footwear.

Here's some of what we saw. And to read about what we learned, follow the links to the articles below the photo.

This tube-and-ball mechanism demonstrates the risks of mixing public and confidential data. Josh Armour, whose name is well suited for his position as a Google program manager for security, operates the contraption.

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading