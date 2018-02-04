Google & Alibaba Cloud Gaining Fast in Public Cloud – but AWS Still Rules
Google and Alibaba are seeing better than 100% year-over-year growth in public cloud revenues, but they have a long way to go to catch up to the market leaders, according to recent research.
Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT), second-ranked in market share, is growing pretty fast itself, at 98% annually, according to the report from financial analyst firm Jefferies & Company Inc. released last week.
Overall, the top seven public cloud infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service (PaaS and IaaS) cloud providers are all seeing double-digit growth and account for two thirds of total global public cloud revenues, according to Jefferies.
Table 1: IaaS/PaaS Revenue Rankings
|Annualized Revenues[1]
|YoY Growth
|% total market
|AWS
|$20.5B
|44%[2]
|34%
|Microsoft Azure
|$6.3B
|98%[3]
|11%
|IBM Cloud[4]
|$4.5B
|19%
|8%
|Google Cloud Platform
|$2.4B
|120%
|4%
|Alibaba Cloud
|$2.2B
|118%
|4%
|salesforce.com
|$1.9B
|34%
|3%
|Oracle[5]
|$1.7B
|24%
|3%
|[1] In public cloud IaaS/PaaS, based on revenues generated in the quarter ending 12/31 x 4 to provide an annualized figure
[2] AWS growth accelerated slightly from 42-43% in the previous three quarters, but is down from 47% in the year-ago quarter.
[3] "Azure's growth also accelerated in the quarter, vs. 89%, 98%, 94%, and 95% growth in the last four quarters."
[4] Jefferies sees IBM as a big player in hosted and managed private cloud and services, rather than public cloud. This jibes with industry scuttlebutt.
[5] "According to Oracle, its IaaS revs primarily reflect managed hosting and cloud services."
Source: Jefferies
The findings present a piece of the overall cloud market share picture -- but only a piece. By limiting its estimates to public Iaas and PaaS, Jefferies excludes software-as-a-service (SaaS), which is a significant part of the public cloud market, including Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce.com and Oracle's array of SaaS offerings. The estimates also exclude hosted private cloud -- Jefferies notes that IBM has a big part of its business in that market. And the estimates exclude private and hybrid cloud infrastructure hardware and software, where Dell EMC, Cisco, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise dominate.
Still, the Jefferies estimates provide a useful and interesting perspective on the pubic cloud race.
— Mitch Wagner Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading