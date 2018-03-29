& cplSiteName &

Docker Co-Founder Hykes Takes a Hike

Mitch Wagner
3/29/2018
Solomon Hykes, who co-founded container management pioneer Docker ten years ago, is stepping down to make room for an enterprise-focused CTO.

"A founder's departure is usually seen as a dramatic event. Sadly, I must report that reality is far less exciting in this case," Hykes said in a post announcing the change on Wednesday. "I've had many roles at Docker over the years, and today I have a new, final one -- as an active board member, a major shareholder and, I expect, a high maintenance Docker user. But I will no longer be part of day-to-day operations."

Docker mascot. Photo by kyohei ito (CC BY-SA 2.0)

CEO Steve Singh joined as CEO a year ago, replacing Ben Golub. (See Docker Replaces Golub With SAP Vet as CEO.)

Docker pioneered container management, but its technology has been largely superseded by Kubernetes. Docker endorsed Kubernetes in October. (See Docker Climbs on the Kubernetes Train.)

— Mitch Wagner

