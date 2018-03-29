Docker Co-Founder Hykes Takes a Hike

Solomon Hykes, who co-founded container management pioneer Docker ten years ago, is stepping down to make room for an enterprise-focused CTO.
"A founder's departure is usually seen as a dramatic event. Sadly, I must report that reality is far less exciting in this case," Hykes said in a post announcing the change on Wednesday. "I've had many roles at Docker over the years, and today I have a new, final one -- as an active board member, a major shareholder and, I expect, a high maintenance Docker user. But I will no longer be part of day-to-day operations."
You're invited to attend Light Reading's Big Communications Event -- the one event that delivers fresh perspective on the rapid transformation of the telecom industry and the road ahead. We'll see you May 14-16 in Austin -- communications service providers get in free!
A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.