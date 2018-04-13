& cplSiteName &

Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia's Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud

4/18/2018
SAN FRANCISCO – Cloud Foundry Foundation announced today that Cloud Foundry will be available on Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group. Alibaba Cloud, the largest cloud infrastructure provider in China and among the three largest globally, also announced that it has joined the Foundation as a Gold member. 

This integration ensures seamless interaction between Alibaba Cloud and Cloud Foundry. By creating a Cloud Provider Interface (CPI) for Cloud Foundry BOSH, Alibaba Cloud now has access to both Cloud Foundry Application Runtime (CFAR) and Cloud Foundry Container Runtime (CFCR) workloads. CFCR is a Kubernetes and BOSH-based technology housed within the Cloud Foundry Foundation.  

Alibaba Cloud provides a suite of cloud computing services that covers elastic computing, object storage, relational database, big data analysis, and artificial intelligence in 43 availability zones around the globe.

"Alibaba is a dominant force in China, and throughout Asia, the availability of Cloud Foundry now on Alibaba Cloud represents an opportunity to expand the availability of Cloud Foundry," said Abby Kearns, Executive Director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Now China-based enterprises can experience the combined benefits of Cloud Foundry and Alibaba Cloud together." 

"Being the first open source PaaS offering, Cloud Foundry is designed for multi-cloud, multi-framework and multi-languages," said Hong Tang, chief architect of Alibaba Cloud. "Alibaba Cloud commits itself to providing more choices for our customers and is, as always, dedicated to the open source community." 

As a Gold member, Alibaba Cloud joins the ranks of Allianz, American Airlines, Ford, Google, Microsoft and Swisscom. At this tier, Alibaba has the benefit of nominating a candidate for one of two designated Gold seats on the Cloud Foundry Board of Directors.

Cloud Foundry is a mature and growing cloud application platform used by large enterprises to develop and deploy cloud-native applications, saving them significant amounts of time and resources. Enterprises benefit from the consistency of Cloud Foundry Application Runtime across a variety of distributions of the platform, thanks to a certified provider program.

Cloud Foundry on Alibaba Cloud can be accessed via the Cloud Foundry Foundation Foundry, a web-based marketplace for available distributions, services, add-on technology, education and more.

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Pivotal, SAP and SUSE, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation
The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best developer experiences to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry. To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org.

