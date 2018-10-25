Amazon Quarterly Sales up 29% to $56.6B

SEATTLE -- Amazon.com today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Operating cash flow increased 57% to $26.6 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $17.0 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2017. Free cash flow increased to $15.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $8.0 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2017. Free cash flow less lease principal repayments increased to $8.1 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $3.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2017. Free cash flow less finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases increased to an inflow of $5.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with an outflow of $1.1 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2017.

Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 507 million on September 30, 2018, compared with 503 million one year ago.

Net sales increased 29% to $56.6 billion in the third quarter, compared with $43.7 billion in third quarter 2017. Excluding the $260 million unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 30% compared with third quarter 2017.

Operating income increased to $3.7 billion in the third quarter, compared with operating income of $347 million in third quarter 2017.

Net income increased to $2.9 billion in the third quarter, or $5.75 per diluted share, compared with net income of $256 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in third quarter 2017.

“Amazon Business has now reached a $10 billion annual sales run rate and is serving millions of private and public-sector organizations in eight countries,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “And we’re not slowing down – Amazon Business is adding customers rapidly, including large educational institutions, local governments, and more than half of the Fortune 100. These organizations are choosing Amazon Business because it increases transparency into business spending and streamlines purchasing, with increased control. The team is doing a fantastic job building and innovating for customers.”

Fourth Quarter 2018 Guidance

Net sales are expected to be between $66.5 billion and $72.5 billion, or to grow between 10% and 20% compared with fourth quarter 2017. This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately 80 basis points from foreign exchange rates.

Operating income is expected to be between $2.1 billion and $3.6 billion, compared with $2.1 billion in fourth quarter 2017.

This guidance assumes, among other things, that no additional business acquisitions, investments, restructurings, or legal settlements are concluded.

Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN)