Alphabet 2018 Revenue $136.8B up 23% YoY

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. -- Alphabet Inc. today announced financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

"In 2018 we delivered strong revenue growth, up 23% year over year to $136.8 billion, and up 22% for the fourth quarter to $39.3 billion," said Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google. "With great opportunities ahead, we continue to make focused investments in the talent and infrastructure needed to bring exceptional products and experiences to our users, advertisers and partners around the globe."

Q4 2018 financial highlights

The following summarizes our consolidated financial results for the quarters ended December 31, 2017 and 2018 (in millions, except for per share information, percentages, and number of employees; unaudited):

Alphabet Inc.