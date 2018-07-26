Hitachi Buys REAN Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif -- Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., today announced its intent to acquire REAN Cloud LLC, a global cloud systems integrator, managed services provider and solutions developer of cloud-native applications across big data, machine learning and emerging internet of things (IoT) spaces.

Founded in 2013, REAN Cloud has quickly been recognized as a leading cloud systems integrator, earning the status of AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Microsoft Azure Silver Partner. REAN Cloud’s deep hyperscale expertise and industry-leading infrastructure-as-code REAN Cloud Accelerator Platform enable highly automated, intelligent, scalable and secure cloud adoption and managed services. These services focus on delivering client business outcomes with significantly faster realization of business value. With 47Lining’s capabilities (acquired by REAN Cloud last year), REAN Cloud also delivers customized solutions for IoT analytics, predictive analytics and machine learning, allowing customers to more quickly unlock new business opportunities.

This acquisition will reinforce Hitachi Vantara’s ability to accelerate secure enterprise cloud adoption across multicloud environments and strengthen its ability to manage and operate traditional applications as well as emerging workloads in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Hitachi Vantara shares REAN Cloud’s passion for creating leading-edge solutions and will leverage REAN Cloud’s expertise to speed delivery of transformative digital solutions for its combined customers and partners.

“Our global customers across the Hitachi, Ltd., ecosystem are driving their own digital transformations to create competitive advantages in the marketplace,” said Brian Householder, chief executive officer of Hitachi Vantara. “Modernized infrastructure running both on and off premises and intelligent data governance and analytics are the foundational pillars of digital transformations. REAN Cloud powerfully extends Hitachi Ltd.’s existing portfolio for customers and partners in these areas.”

“Enterprises today want the ultimate flexibility in selecting the right environment for their varied workloads and development requirements. Moving and managing data and applications across environments requires careful orchestration through a unified cloud platform,” said Bobby Soni, chief solutions and services officer of Hitachi Vantara. “Hitachi Vantara already offers trusted and reliable private cloud solutions for customers who want pay-as-you-go experiences without having to move their data off premises. With REAN Cloud, we will be able to extend our unified cloud offerings to public and hybrid clouds, and we will enable customers to accelerate their digital transformations by deploying analytics-centric solutions to drive business outcomes.”

Once the acquisition closes, REAN Cloud’s founders will continue to lead and grow the business as an integral part of Hitachi Vantara’s Solutions and Services organization, led by Bobby Soni. REAN Cloud customers can expect continued high-quality services through REAN Cloud’s existing workforce, enhanced by Hitachi Vantara’s global delivery capabilities and leading digital solutions.

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Citi acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Hitachi Vantara and William Blair and MVP acted as financial advisors to REAN Cloud.