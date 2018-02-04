Trump Bashes Bezos's Baby, but US Government Is a 'Yooge' Amazon Customer

Even as President Trump fires off a fusillade of tweets against Amazon, the US government is relying heavily on the Amazon cloud for services.

Amazon Web Services Inc. has won much of the business to help the government shift to the cloud, notes a report in the Wall Street Journal, which spells out numerous ties connecting Amazon with Washington D.C.

GBH Insights predicts Amazon's government business will grow to $2.8 billion in 2018 and $4.6 billion next year, up from less than $300 million in 2015, the Journal notes. And Amazon is seeking a ten-year contract with the Department of Defense that could be worth $10 billion.

Trump has yet to focus specifically on Amazon's cloud business, but competitor Oracle Corp. (Nasdaq: ORCL) is connecting the dots. In a dinner with Trump on Tuesday at the White House, Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz complained that the Pentagon process gives Amazon an advantage, according to a Bloomberg report.

Boost your knowledge of cloud-native software and innovations driving data center transformations! Join us in Austin at the fifth annual Big Communications Event May 14-16. The event is free for communications service providers -- secure your seat today!

Trump claims that the US Post Office subsidizes Amazon business -- a claim disputed by others -- and that Amazon fails to pay its fair share of taxes.

Thursday morning, Trump tweeted attacks on The Washington Post, which is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, claiming the Post is Amazon's "chief lobbyist" and prints falsehoods against Trump policies.

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading