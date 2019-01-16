& cplSiteName &

IBM Inks $325M Deal to Move Juniper to Cloud

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/16/2019
50%
50%

ARMONK, NY -- Today, IBM Services announced a $325 million agreement with Juniper Networks in which IBM will assist the network technology giant in managing its existing infrastructure, applications and IT services to help reduce costs and enhance their journey to the cloud.

As part of the seven-year agreement, IBM will use the IBM Services Platform with Watson to help manage the Sunnyvale, Calif. based company's support systems including data centers, help desks and data and voice networks.

In addition, this agreement will allow Juniper Networks to leverage IBM's cognitive technologies to create an agile IT environment. IBM will introduce the "Factory Development" concept for application management, using automation and cognitive tools, designed to help Juniper drive efficiency, cost savings and assist Juniper Networks toward achieving a cloud-native landscape.

IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM)
Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 21, 2019, Nice, France
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 5-3, 2019, Viena, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G-Oriented Minimalist Core Network
By Zhaojiang Fang, for Huawei
VIVA & Huawei Strike Digital Oil in Kuwait
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics