IBM Inks $325M Deal to Move Juniper to Cloud

ARMONK, NY -- Today, IBM Services announced a $325 million agreement with Juniper Networks in which IBM will assist the network technology giant in managing its existing infrastructure, applications and IT services to help reduce costs and enhance their journey to the cloud.

As part of the seven-year agreement, IBM will use the IBM Services Platform with Watson to help manage the Sunnyvale, Calif. based company's support systems including data centers, help desks and data and voice networks.

In addition, this agreement will allow Juniper Networks to leverage IBM's cognitive technologies to create an agile IT environment. IBM will introduce the "Factory Development" concept for application management, using automation and cognitive tools, designed to help Juniper drive efficiency, cost savings and assist Juniper Networks toward achieving a cloud-native landscape.

IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM)

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)