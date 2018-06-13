HPE Launches GreenLake Hybrid Cloud Consumption Services

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise is launching professional services to help enterprises get to the cloud. HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud is designed to help organizations manage and optimize on-premises and off-site clouds.

The service for Amazon Web Services Inc. , Microsoft Azure and on-premises Azure Stack provides automated cloud operations in performance optimization, cost control, security and compliance to help enterprises focus on innovation and deliver the right resources to support workloads regardless of location, the company announced Tuesday. (See HPE Intros Cloud Implementation Services.)

Delivered from HPE's Pointnext professional services business unit, GreenLake Private Cloud uses HPE's acquisitions of Cloud Technology Partners last year and RedPixie this year, two companies providing cloud services in the US and UK respectively. (See HPE to Acquire Cloud Consulting Business)

Now entering its fifth year, the 2020 Vision Executive Summit is an exclusive meeting of global CSP executives focused on navigating the disruptive forces at work in telecom today. Join us in Lisbon on December 4-6 to meet with fellow experts as we define the future of next-gen communications and how to make it profitable.

GreenLake Private Cloud is designed to provide simplified IT and continuous cost and compliance control. It uses automated tools, including HPE OneSphere, and provides a flexible consumption model for pay-as-you-go pricing.

"Clients want to do more than get them migrated and turned on -- they want help running it," John Treadway, HPE senior vice president for Cloud Technology Partners, tells Light Reading. "It's a complicated, expensive and difficult thing for a lot of our clients to do. Even clients with big IT organizations find the time it will take them to retool their environment and processes and people to operate hybrid clouds at scale, with security control and other things you need, is a tall order. It takes a while."

GreenLake Private cloud is designed to get enterprises online fast, not wait until they can do it in-house.

As part of the service, HPE provides optimized pricing, avoiding "cloud sprawl," where enterprises pay for services they don't use, cutting public cloud costs up to 30-40%, Treadway says.

A service called Continuous Compliance tests against 1,500 rules from HPE, as well as rules provided by the customer, to ensure regulatory compliance for the infrastructure, Treadway says.

And HPE OneView software provides visibility and governance, to ensure users and applications are accessing what they should, Treadway says.

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading