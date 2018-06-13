HPE Intros Cloud Implementation Services

LAS VEGAS – Today, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud, a new consumption experience designed to help customers manage and optimize their on- and off-premises clouds. HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud provides the industry's only comprehensive cloud management service including automation of cloud operations, in areas such as performance optimization, cost controls, security and compliance, helping customers to focus on innovation and deliver the right resources to support workloads, wherever they live.

Hybrid IT is the reality for most enterprises as it allows them to blend a mix of applications, services and platforms, all tailored to their needs. However, many enterprises struggle with the complexity of operating different public, private and hybrid clouds and having the right skill to oversee and manage their cloud's implementation – which can lead to unknown, unrestrained cost and risk. Gartner states that by 2020, organizations that lack cost optimization processes will average 40% overspend in public cloud. In addition, many customers lack automation and simple tools to unleash the agility of the cloud and the right risk controls to ensure data goes to the right cloud service.

HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud is a turnkey, managed service built on HPE best practices to deploy public and on-premises clouds. It enables hybrid IT by design, done the right way from the start, and puts customers in control of their needs. HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud manages all the relevant workload, using modern automation and remote services and eliminates the need for new skilled staff to oversee and manage cloud implementations.

"Enterprises need a fast, simple way to optimize their public and on- premise clouds to enable applications and data under a common operating model", said Ana Pinczuk, SVP and GM of HPE Pointnext. "HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud is a breakthrough solution that removes the complexity of operating multiple clouds and enables customers to maintain control, reduce costs and accelerate time to value."

Leveraging the expertise from HPE Pointnext through its acquisitions of Cloud Technology Partners and RedPixie, HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud designs, implements, manages, and optimizes public cloud environments, such as AWS and Microsoft Azure, and private and hybrid clouds, such as Microsoft Azure Stack, and delivers rapid time to value, simplified IT, and continuous cost and compliance control. The new service utilizes an automated toolset, powered by HPE OneSphere and HPE's software- defined technology, to support and operate hybrid cloud workloads without having to add or train new staff. It is delivered using HPE GreenLake's flexible consumption model that allows customers to pay only for what they use.

"Looking at how companies like to optimize their cloud experience, we find that 23% want to consume off premise as-a-service and 35% on premise as-a-service with the remaining being in a capex or leased model2", said Rob Brothers, Program VP for IDC. "HPE has created an offer with the acquisition of Cloud Technology Partners and RedPixie that can span between the on and off premise cloud."

451 Research showed that two of the biggest challenges customers face when implementing their cloud infrastructure are compliance and cost management. HPE GreenLake Hybrid Cloud helps solve these challenges by offering key benefits:

Accelerate time to value – Cloud-native, automated operating model delivers shorter time to cloud and increased speed of IT operation

Pay per use – Consumption model and continuous cost control aligns costs with business needs and helps reduce total cost of ownership (TCO)

Simplify IT – Expert services from HPE Pointnext cut the "heavy lifting" in the data center and free staff for strategic business value

Keep proper control – Real-time alerting of control failures and remediation recommendations, as well as continuous synchronization and monitoring controls for compliance, helps customers have up to date information on what is being monitored and reduce the unintended risks that come from inexperience

HPE is a long-time leader in the consumption market. Based on eight years of experience offering flexible consumption models to customers, HPE Pointnext last year introduced HPE GreenLake, a suite of consumption–based, infrastructure and workload solutions that deliver IT outcomes in a pay-per-use model on premises. With HPE GreenLake, customers can access a simple, pay- per-use model, while maintaining control of the IT experience they deliver, with fast onboarding and no capital outlay.

