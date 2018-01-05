Unravel Teams Wth Microsoft to Boost Big Data Performance & Reliability

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Unravel Data, the Application Performance Management (APM) platform designed for Big Data applications, today announced that it has integrated with Microsoft Azure to improve performance and reliability for Big Data workloads in the cloud. Unravel's APM platform will be available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling Azure customers to easily analyze, troubleshoot and optimize their Big Data deployments with a full-stack solution. As a result, enterprises will gain guaranteed reliability, improve productivity and reduce costs.

Big Data, artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) all offer tremendous value for enterprises across all verticals, but each requires highly specialized experts to properly manage and drive ROI. Most major organizations, even Fortune 500 companies, struggle to hire enough talent to ensure Big Data projects succeed. Unravel's intelligent APM platform enables enterprises to bridge this Big Data skills gap and easily optimize their applications and clusters.

Unravel's end-to-end platform optimizes applications for both performance and utilization, collecting performance data across the full stack and automatically correlating all the data together. The solution leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide automated insights and recommendations for solving performance issues, allowing any company to easily master their Big Data deployments.

