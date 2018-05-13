Oracle Boosts Machine Learning With DataScience.com Buy

Oracle says it's signed an agreement to acquire DataScience.com, which has a platform that centralizes data science tools useful for machine learning applications.

"Data science teams use the platform to organize work, easily access data and computing resources and execute end-to-end model development workflows," Oracle Corp. (Nasdaq: ORCL) said in the announcement.

Customers include Amgen, Rio Tinto and Sonos, which all use DataScience.com to improve productivity, reduce operational costs and deploy machine learning solutions. (See Oracle Buys DataScience.com.)

Want to know more about the cloud? Visit Light Reading Enterprise Cloud

Oracle Corp. (Nasdaq: ORCL) is moving aggressively into the cloud. The company plans to integrate DataScience.com into the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle's other platform tools. In recent months, Oracle has rolled out a series of autonomous cloud services, designed to fully automate database and platform operations in the cloud. (See Oracle Expands Cloud Autonomy, Data Centers & SLAs, Oracle Extends Autonomous Capabilities Across Cloud Platform, Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services and Oracle Launches Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud.

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading