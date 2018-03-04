JetStream Launches Cross-Cloud Data Management Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- JetStream Software, an innovator in cloud software development, launched today with a next-generation cross-cloud data management platform. The JetStream Cross-Cloud Platform gives cloud service providers (CSPs) and Fortune 500 enterprise cloud operations a better way to support workload migration, resource elasticity, and business continuity across multi-cloud and multi-data center infrastructures.

Founded by a seasoned enterprise IT management team from FlashSoft Software, acquired by SanDisk in 2012 — CTO Serge Shats, CEO Tom Critser and President Rich Petersen — JetStream Software today highlights the company's fast track into the enterprise cloud market with the launch of JetStream Migrate, deep partnerships, and enterprise customers, including a top-5 U.S. financial services firm and a top-5 European telecommunications firm.

"JetStream has been working closely with cloud and managed service providers to help them deliver new and better services, including seamless cloud migration, DRaaS and business continuity," said founder and CEO Critser. "At the same time, our partners have continued to provide the enterprise-grade availability, agility and resilience enterprise customers expect while dramatically reducing their operating costs."

The market opportunity for cross-cloud solutions is significant: Research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc. has reported that "the Disaster-Recover-as-a-Service market is estimated at approximately $2.01 billion with an expected growth to $3.7 billion through 2021." Many cross-cloud operations, such as enterprise hybrid cloud deployment and cloud migration, still require significant professional services, but improvements in cloud-native tools can increase efficiency and productivity.

"Cross-cloud IT operations require new thinking and new technologies for data management," explains founder and CTO Shats. "Rather than adapting legacy technologies originally designed for on-premises data management, the JetStream Software platform leverages standard virtualization APIs to provide a unique architecture that delivers the capabilities of the software-defined data center to the cross-cloud world."

JetStream Cross-Cloud Platform

JetStream Cross-Cloud Platform will provide "built for the cloud" data management capability in an all-software, hypervisor-integrated solution for multi-cloud, multi-data center operations. The platform will be designed to complement VMware-based cloud infrastructures offered by VMware Cloud Provider Partners and VMware Cloud on AWS.

The platform will enable reliable data replication for disaster recovery (DR) and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) with high performance and minimal impact on application performance.

On-premises data centers will gain cloud elasticity with seamless workload migration to and from CSPs without interruption — all with enterprise-grade performance and availability.

"At OMC, we are always pursuing the most advanced technology to provide the greatest reliability and performance for our customers," said Yohay Azulay, CEO of OMC, a global cloud service provider. "I am particularly impressed that JetStream Software applies VMware's IO Filter API for data replication because it removes the financial and technical penalties a cloud provider incurs when using legacy snapshot-based applications for backup and DR."

Cloud Migration: JetStream Migrate A key component of the JetStream Cross-Cloud Platform, JetStream Migrate is the first data replication solution for cloud migration to run as an IO filter in VMware vSphere. It facilitates the seamless live migration of enterprise virtual machines and their workloads from on-premises data centers to the cloud.

The advantages of the product's unique architecture include:

Live migration supported even when data is replicated on a data transport device

Live migration without snapshots, for better application performance

Fault tolerant – if interrupted, data replication continues from point of interruption

Migration prediction – forecasts time required, optimal data transport method

Support for migration groups, so interdependent VMs migrate together

Simple, lightweight deployment and management

"I've been running a beta version of the JetStream Migrate software to move VMs between data centers, and beyond the product's robust capabilities, I'm amazed at the simplicity and ease of use," said Gary Lamb, CTO and data center architect at AxisFlow. "When you can remove the friction of VM migration from the customer onboarding process, you've given a massive boost to a cloud provider's bottom line."

Partnerships

The JetStream Software engineering team collaborated with VMware on the vSphere API for IO Filter framework, a key technology for the JetStream Cross-Cloud Platform. The company continues to partner closely with VMware to deliver specific capabilities that will complement VMware's cloud offerings, including VMware Cloud Provider Partners and VMware Cloud on AWS.

"JetStream Software is addressing important requirements for a seamless cloud computing experience," said Teri Bruns, vice president, partner services, at VMware. "With a focus on VMware Cloud offerings, JetStream underscores VMware's support for a vibrant partner ecosystem. JetStream's established relationship provides VMware Cloud Provider Partners access to a rich set of third-party technologies to draw upon to build powerful solutions for their customers."

JetStream Software is also partnering with leading innovators in cloud computing, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Red Hat. The company's application and infrastructure partners include Dell EMC, Cisco and HPE.

Product Availability

JetStream Migrate is currently in customer beta evaluation and will be generally available in Q2 2018. The technology will be delivered by JetStream Software CSP partners.

JetStream Accelerate is commercially available now for VMware vSphere, Windows Server/Hyper-V and Linux/KVM environments. JetStream Accelerate is sold through channel partners and resellers, including Arrow, SHI, ePlus and others.