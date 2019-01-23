Confluent Raises $125M for Open Source Cloud Analytics







Confluent, which develops a cloud open source data analytics service, raised $125 million in funding, bringing its total valuation to $2.5 billion, the company said Wednesday.

The Series D funding round was led by Sequoia, with participation from its other major investors, Index Ventures and Benchmark, Confluent, Inc. CEO Jay Kreps said in a blog post. Total funding is now $206 million.

You're invited to attend Light Reading’s Big 5G Event ! Formerly the Big Communications Event and 5G North America, Big 5G is where telecom's brightest minds deliver the critical insight needed to piece together the 5G puzzle. We'll see you May 6-8 in Denver -- communications service providers get in free!

Confluent uses analytics to track its customers' "events," such as orders, sales and customer experiences that constitute the operation of the business, Kreps said. This complements data stores that contain historical data to create a complete picture of an organization's business. Confluent's event streaming platform is based on the open source Apache Kafka project, which the company founders created at LinkedIn, Kreps said. Customers include JPMorgan Chase, Capital One, Lyft and Audi.

Confluent's cloud service became generally available on Amazon Web Services Inc. and Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) in 2018, Kreps said.

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading