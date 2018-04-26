Cloud Growth Propels Microsoft to Revenue Gains

Microsoft Corp. today announced the following results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year:

Revenue was $26.8 billion and increased 16%

Operating income was $8.3 billion and increased 23%

Net income was $7.4 billion and increased 35%

Diluted earnings per share was $0.95 and increased 36%

“Our results this quarter reflect the trust people and organizations are placing in the Microsoft Cloud,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “We are innovating across key growth categories of infrastructure, AI, productivity, and business applications to deliver differentiated value to customers.”

Microsoft returned $6.3 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases in the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, an increase of 37%.

“With consistent investment and strong sales execution, this quarter we achieved better than expected performance across all segments,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Microsoft. “We delivered double-digit revenue and operating income growth driven by 58% growth in our commercial cloud revenue.”

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $7.9 billion and increased 17% (up 15% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

Server products and cloud services revenue increased 20% (up 17% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 93% (up 89% in constant currency)

Enterprise Services revenue increased 8% (5% in constant currency)

