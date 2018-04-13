Zinc & GE Digital Integrate for Real-Time Collaboration in the Field

PALM DESERT, Calif. -- ServiceMax from GE Digital, the leading software company for the Industrial Internet, and Zinc, provider of an Enterprise Communication platform today announced a jointly developed solution for field service teams to communicate in real-time, and specifically correlated to Predix ServiceMax work orders, accounts, installed products and contacts. By connecting field technicians and enabling them to share real-time knowledge within the context of the task at hand, Zinc and Predix ServiceMax together improve completion rates, drive productivity and increase employee engagement.

Zinc's All Mode Communication platform for deskless workforces offers a secure way for field-based workers to easily and quickly communicate in any mode, including text, voice, video, and push-to-talk, as well as receive important or urgent company messages and broadcasts. With this integration, Predix ServiceMax and Zinc streamline how customers are serviced end-to-end. When questions or issues are encountered in the field, technicians can easily create a conversation with the relevant people, history and context of the work order or product they are working on. All communication history is accessible via quick links from Predix ServiceMax for future review, analysis and customer success initiatives.

App-to-app integration capabilities include the ability to:

Initiate secure, contextual conversations using text, voice, video, or push-to-talk from either Predix ServiceMax or Zinc

Share content files and location for instant answers

Create conversations with relevant people and information associated with the work order, account, installed product or contact

Access communication history via Predix ServiceMax

"A technician's access to data of all types is crucial when servicing customers," said Jonathan Skelding, Vice President Global Alliances, ServiceMax from GE Digital. "Arming technicians with real-time communication and access to a comprehensive amount of data means technicians are able to resolve problems faster and more efficiently. This integration with Zinc enables more efficient access to that necessary data."

"Field teams are on the frontlines and can make the difference between a satisfied customer and lost business. They need access to intuitive solutions that make both their processes and their communications more efficient," said Stacey Epstein, CEO of Zinc. "Now, with Predix ServiceMax and Zinc, field service teams can have real-time conversations in context, with a 360-degree view of the work at hand."

"When our field teams are in front of customers, speed and agility are critical," said Kevin Rusin, CFO of McKinley Equipment. "With ServiceMax and Zinc integrated, our technicians will be able to quickly start a conversation with colleagues or product experts and this will improve how work is completed. What's more, we will have the history of every conversation about every account or piece of equipment, accessible with just one click in Predix ServiceMax. That's priceless for any technician who will work that account in the future and will have a significant impact on customer satisfaction levels."

