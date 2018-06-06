Workday Buys Adaptive Insights for $1.55B

PLEASANTON, Calif. and PALO ALTO, Calif. – Workday, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, and Adaptive Insights, a leading cloud-based platform for modernizing business planning, have signed a definitive agreement under which Workday will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Adaptive Insights for approximately $1.55 billion including the assumption of approximately $150 million in unvested equity issued to Adaptive Insights employees.

"Adaptive Insights is an industry leader with its Business Planning Cloud platform, and together with Workday, we will help customers accelerate their finance transformation in the cloud," said Aneel Bhusri, Co-Founder and CEO, Workday. "I am excited to welcome the Adaptive Insights team to Workday and look forward to coming together to continue delivering industry-leading products that equip finance organizations to make even faster, better business decisions to adapt to change and to drive growth."

"Joining forces with Workday accelerates our vision to drive holistic business planning and digital transformation for our customers," said Tom Bogan, CEO, Adaptive Insights. "Most importantly, both Adaptive Insights and Workday have an employee-first and customer-centric approach to developing enterprise software that will only increase the power of the combined companies."

Driving Finance Transformation Together

Today's dynamic business environment requires leaders across an organization to continuously collaborate on planning to adapt to business changes while driving growth and performance.

To further empower organizations to leverage next-generation planning as their strategic advantage, Workday intends to combine the Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud – used by thousands of customers of all sizes around the world – with its leading suite of applications for finance and HR. Together, Workday and Adaptive Insights will enable customers to better plan, execute, and analyze across the enterprise all in one system – the leading cloud platform to drive their financial and business transformations.

Adaptive Insights will continue to be led by CEO Tom Bogan, reporting to Aneel Bhusri. Under their leadership, Workday will further power its financial planning products with Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud, while continuing the current roadmap and strategy for its workforce planning products.

Details Regarding Proposed Acquisition of Adaptive Insights

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Workday will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Adaptive Insights for approximately $1.55 billion including the assumption of approximately $150 million in unvested equity issued to Adaptive Insights employees. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of Workday's fiscal year 2019, ending October 31, 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Workday expects to fund the consideration with cash from its balance sheet.

Allen & Company LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Workday, and Fenwick & West LLP is serving as its legal advisor. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to Adaptive Insights, and Cooley LLP is serving as its legal advisor.

