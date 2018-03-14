& cplSiteName &

Will Salesforce Splash $6B+ for MuleSoft?

Mitch Wagner
3/20/2018
50%
50%

Salesforce is in "advanced discussions" to buy API management software vendor MuleSoft, in a deal that could be worth more than $6 billion, according to a Reuters report published Tuesday.

The deal could be announced this week, according to Reuters.

MuleSoft provides API management tools to integrate legacy applications with the cloud.

Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) acquired API management vendor Apigee in 2016. And Red Hat Inc. (NYSE: RHT) bought 3Scale for API management in 2016. (See Red Hat Buys 3Scale for API Management and $625M Apigee Buy Bolsters Google's Cloud.)

Want to learn more about network automation? Register today for Light Reading’s Automation Everywhere on April 4 in Dallas. We will be tackling the business and technology challenges behind driving network automation. The event is free for communications service providers – don’t miss out!

Salesforce Ventures, the company's venture capital arm, led a $128 million funding round for MuleSoft in 2015, Reuters says. MuleSoft has more than 1,000 customers, including Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Spotify and Unilever, according to Reuters.

API management tools like those provided by MuleSoft, Apigee and 3Scale, are key to enterprises moving to the cloud. Enterprises going to the cloud need to bring legacy apps along with them. These apps still work, they're essential to running the business, and there's no reason to rewrite them in a modern architecture anytime soon. The key is to connect those apps to modern, cloud infrastructure.

John Roese, Dell EMC chief technology officer, cited legacy as a reason why enterprises face greater complexity in IT than hypercloud providers, and why those enterprises need to maintain their on-premises infrastructure. He mentioned the Google/Apigee deal as an example of this trend. (See Dell CTO Expounds 'Insane' Theory About Enterprise Complexity.)

Salesforce's history is in customer relationship management, but it's extending CRM by extending the definition of customer relationships, with support for healthcare, the Internet of Things, and collaboration tools. It's easy to see how API management can fit in the broad CRM tent, as most data about customers is stored in legacy apps that would be accessed by APIs. (See Salesforce Says Turn Your Head & Cough, Salesforce Launches CRM/IoT Starter Kit and Quip Wants to Kill Email Attachments.)

Salesforce declined to comment; MuleSoft has yet to respond to a Light Reading inquiry.

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit my blog Follow me on Facebook Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 22, 2018, Denver, Colorado | Denver Marriott Tech Center
March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Dell CTO: Public Cloud Is 'Way More Expensive Than Buying From Us'
Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 3/19/2018
Eurobites: Cambridge Analytica Feels the Heat
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 3/20/2018
Is Business Voice Rapidly Fading?
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 3/15/2018
Eurobites: BT Hires Sherman as Strategy Tank
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 3/14/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives