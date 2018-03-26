& cplSiteName &

Smartsheet Files for IPO

Light Reading
3/26/2018
BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Smartsheet today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. Smartsheet intends to list its Class A common stock on the NYSE Global Market under the ticker symbol "SMAR."

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Jefferies LLC are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets LLC is acting as joint bookrunner. Canaccord Genuity LLC, William Blair & Company, LLC and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc. are acting as co-managers.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet enables teams to get work done fast and efficiently. We are a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, enabling organizations to plan, capture, track, automate, and report on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. Smartsheet empowers collaboration, drives better decision making, and accelerates innovation for over 74,000 brands in 190 countries, including 90 percent of the Fortune 100. Named by Forbes as one of the world's top private cloud companies, Smartsheet complements existing enterprise investments by deeply integrating with applications from Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Atlassian, and many others.

