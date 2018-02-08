& cplSiteName &

Salesforce Now Has 2 Bosses – COO Keith Block Joins Marc Benioff as Co-CEO

Mitch Wagner
8/8/2018
50%
50%

That was unexpected: In a late-night Tuesday announcement, Salesforce said its charismatic founder and CEO, Marc Benioff, is getting a partner, naming COO Keith Block as co-CEO.

Benioff, "who continues as Chairman of the Board, will lead Salesforce's vision and innovation in areas including technology, marketing, stakeholder engagement and culture. Block will lead the company's growth strategy, execution and operations," the company said in a statement. (See Salesforce Names COO Keith Block Co-CEO.)

Block has been vice chairman, president and a director since he joined Salesforce.com Inc. in June 2013, and was named COO in 2016.

Both men trace their career routes to Oracle Corp. (Nasdaq: ORCL). Prior to joining Salesforce, Block was Oracle's executive vice president of North America Sales and Consulting. Benioff was at Oracle 13 years before founding Salesforce in 1999, and pioneering the software-as-a-service business model.

It's unusual for tech companies to have two CEOs, but the Salesforce apple doesn't fall far from the tree in this regard; Oracle has two co-CEOs, Mark Hurd and Safra Catz.

Additionally, Parker Harris, Salesforce co-founder and chief technology officer, joins the board of directors.

In its most recent quarter, ending May 29, Salesforce achieved $3.01 billion revenue, an increase of 25% year-over-year, and 22% in constant currency, and surpassed a $12 billion annual run rate.

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit me on Tumblr Follow me on Facebook Executive Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Google Cloud Next in Photos, With Gorgeous Giraffe Footwear
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
America Is Losing the 5G Race, Says Deloitte
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/7/2018
Apple's $1 Trillion Luxury Prison
Iain Morris, News Editor, 8/3/2018
Arista Shelling Out $400M to Settle Cisco Litigation
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 8/6/2018
Eurobites: Turin Shrouded in vRAN by TIM, Ericsson
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 8/7/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Personal-Sized Computers Get Scaled Down Click Here
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives