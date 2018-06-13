& cplSiteName &

Oracle Reports $11.3B 4Q Revenue Up 3% YoY

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/19/2018
50%
50%

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif. – Oracle Corporation today announced fiscal 2018 Q4 results and fiscal 2018 full year results. In Q4, Total Revenues were up 3% to $11.3 billion compared to Q4 last year. Q4 Cloud Services and License Support revenues were up 8% to $6.8 billion. Q4 Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were down 5% to $2.5 billion. 

Q4 GAAP Operating Income was up 8% to $4.4 billion, and GAAP Operating Margin was 39%. Q4 Non-GAAP Operating Income was up 6% to $5.3 billion, and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 47%. Q4 GAAP Net Income was $3.4 billion, and non-GAAP Net Income was $4.1 billion. Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 8% to $0.82, while non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 11% to $0.99. 

At the end of Q4, short-term deferred revenues were up 2% to $8.4 billion, while Operating Cash Flow on a trailing twelve-month basis was up 9%, or $1.3 billion, to a record $15.4 billion.

For the full fiscal year 2018, Total Revenues were up 6% to $39.8 billion compared to fiscal 2017. FY18 Cloud Services and License Support revenues were up 10% to $26.3 billion. FY18 Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were down 4% to $6.2 billion. 

FY18 GAAP Operating Income was up 8% to $13.7 billion, and GAAP Operating Margin was 34%. FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income was up 9% to $17.6 billion, and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 44%. FY18 GAAP Net Income was $3.8 billion, and non-GAAP Net Income was $13.2 billion. FY18 GAAP Earnings Per Share was $0.90, while Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was $3.12. 

"Last year, I forecast double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth for FY18 and we delivered 14% growth this year, largely driven by strong growth in our cloud businesses," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "Looking ahead to FY19, I expect revenue growth will enable us to deliver double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth once again."

"We had a great fourth quarter with total revenues more than $200 million above our constant currency forecast," said Oracle CEO, Mark Hurd. "Our strategic Fusion ERP and HCM SaaS cloud applications suite revenues grew over 50% in the fourth quarter, and we expect continued strong growth from our Fusion SaaS suites throughout FY19."

"Some of our largest customers have now begun the process of moving their on-premise Oracle databases to the Oracle Cloud," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "For example, AT&T is moving thousands of databases and tens of thousands of terabytes of data into the Oracle Cloud. We think that these large scale migrations of Oracle database to the cloud will drive our PaaS and IaaS businesses throughout FY19." 

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 17, 2018, with a payment date of July 31, 2018.

Oracle Corp. (Nasdaq: ORCL)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
The Telco Debt Binge May End Badly
Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst, Futuriom, 6/15/2018
Comcast's Bid for Content, Growth & Whatever Comes Next
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 6/13/2018
Source Packet Routing Gets Real in 2018
Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading, 6/15/2018
Ciena CTO Says No to Skynet, Advocates Adaptive Networks
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 6/14/2018
Mavenir's Billion-Dollar Blueprint
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/18/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Backing Up Your Work Is Crucial Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives