Oracle Reports $11.3B 4Q Revenue Up 3% YoY

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif. – Oracle Corporation today announced fiscal 2018 Q4 results and fiscal 2018 full year results. In Q4, Total Revenues were up 3% to $11.3 billion compared to Q4 last year. Q4 Cloud Services and License Support revenues were up 8% to $6.8 billion. Q4 Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were down 5% to $2.5 billion.

Q4 GAAP Operating Income was up 8% to $4.4 billion, and GAAP Operating Margin was 39%. Q4 Non-GAAP Operating Income was up 6% to $5.3 billion, and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 47%. Q4 GAAP Net Income was $3.4 billion, and non-GAAP Net Income was $4.1 billion. Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 8% to $0.82, while non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 11% to $0.99.

At the end of Q4, short-term deferred revenues were up 2% to $8.4 billion, while Operating Cash Flow on a trailing twelve-month basis was up 9%, or $1.3 billion, to a record $15.4 billion.

For the full fiscal year 2018, Total Revenues were up 6% to $39.8 billion compared to fiscal 2017. FY18 Cloud Services and License Support revenues were up 10% to $26.3 billion. FY18 Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were down 4% to $6.2 billion.

FY18 GAAP Operating Income was up 8% to $13.7 billion, and GAAP Operating Margin was 34%. FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income was up 9% to $17.6 billion, and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 44%. FY18 GAAP Net Income was $3.8 billion, and non-GAAP Net Income was $13.2 billion. FY18 GAAP Earnings Per Share was $0.90, while Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was $3.12.

"Last year, I forecast double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth for FY18 and we delivered 14% growth this year, largely driven by strong growth in our cloud businesses," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "Looking ahead to FY19, I expect revenue growth will enable us to deliver double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth once again."

"We had a great fourth quarter with total revenues more than $200 million above our constant currency forecast," said Oracle CEO, Mark Hurd. "Our strategic Fusion ERP and HCM SaaS cloud applications suite revenues grew over 50% in the fourth quarter, and we expect continued strong growth from our Fusion SaaS suites throughout FY19."

"Some of our largest customers have now begun the process of moving their on-premise Oracle databases to the Oracle Cloud," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "For example, AT&T is moving thousands of databases and tens of thousands of terabytes of data into the Oracle Cloud. We think that these large scale migrations of Oracle database to the cloud will drive our PaaS and IaaS businesses throughout FY19."

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 17, 2018, with a payment date of July 31, 2018.

Oracle Corp. (Nasdaq: ORCL)