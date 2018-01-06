& cplSiteName &

Oracle Looks To Cut Cloud Migration Costs

Redwood Shores, Calif. – Oracle CTO and Chairman Larry Ellison today unveiled the world's first automated enterprise cloud application upgrade product that will enable Oracle customers to reduce the time and cost of cloud migration by up to 30 percent. By providing a complete set of automated tools and proven cloud transition methodologies, the new "Soar to the Cloud" solution enables customers with applications running on premises to upgrade to Oracle Cloud Applications in as little as 20 weeks.

"It's now easier to move from Oracle E-Business Suite to Oracle Fusion ERP in the cloud, than it is to upgrade from one version of E-Business Suite to another," said Ellison. "A lot of tedious transitions that people once did manually are now automated. If you choose Oracle Soar, it will be the last upgrade you'll ever do."

Oracle Soar includes a discovery assessment, process analyzer, automated data and configuration migration utilities, and rapid integration tools. The automated process is powered by the True Cloud Method, Oracle's proprietary approach to support customers throughout the journey to the cloud. It is guided by a dedicated Oracle concierge service to help ensure a rapid and predictable upgrade that aligns with modern, industry best practices. Customers can keep the upgrade on-track by monitoring the status of their cloud transition via an intuitive mobile application, which features a step-by-step implementation guide indicating exactly what needs to be done each day.

Oracle Corp. (Nasdaq: ORCL)

