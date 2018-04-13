Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product Based on Netflix's Spinnaker

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Mirantis announced today the beta program for Mirantis Application Platform, based on the Spinnaker open source project. Mirantis Application Platform helps enterprises run applications in the public cloud, employing the approach pioneered by hyperscalers like Netflix and Google and commonly referred to as cloud-native continuous delivery.

Mirantis Application Platform is a standalone complement to Mirantis' infrastructure management offering based on OpenStack and Kubernetes, called Mirantis Cloud Platform.

"While it's easy to start using public cloud and get immediate benefits as a small team, getting ROI from cloud for a large enterprise requires streamlining the various processes, tools and security requirements across a diverse set of engineering silos," said Adrian Ionel, Mirantis CEO. "Mirantis Application Platform aims to address this challenge, enabling enterprises to maximize cloud ROI at scale through cloud native continuous delivery."

Mirantis Application Platform will help enterprises moving to AWS or GCE realize the following benefits:

Migrate up to 80% of existing workloads by recreating on premise application execution environments in the public cloud

Maintain existing security standards by integrating familiar security tools and processes with continuous delivery pipelines

Avoid disruption to ongoing development by integrating with existing CI tools and providing a self-service continuous delivery portal to the development teams

Mitigate cloud lock-in with native Kubernetes integration and flexible cloud driver plug-ins available out of the box in Spinnaker

Achieve 10x improvement in frequency of production deployments through continuous delivery automation and adoption of advanced deployment strategies

A new beta program for Mirantis Application Platform includes the following services and software:

Installation, configuration and 99.99% uptime SLA of a dedicated Mirantis Application Platform instance, including Spinnaker, Jenkins, Gerrit and Terraform on a private or public cloud of choice.

Integration with customer's existing Identity Provider (LDAP, AD etc.), CI systems, Compliance Scanners (Inspec.io, Qualis, etc.), ITSM Platform and ChatOps platform (e.g., Slack).

Configuration and ongoing support of golden images and continuous delivery pipeline templates for one starter application for a period of one year.

Mirantis Application Platform is based on Spinnaker, an open source multi-cloud continuous delivery platform originally designed by Netflix and battle-tested by hundreds of teams over millions of cloud deployments. Recently, Google also announced its investment in Spinnaker, focusing on development of native Kubernetes support and integration with GCP. One of the key tenets of Spinnaker is pluggability with third party enterprise tools like CI systems, monitoring frameworks, OSS tools etc.

"Continuous delivery platforms like Spinnaker offer limited value unless properly tuned to customer use cases and integrated with the rest of their enterprise tools," said Ionel. "A key driver of Mirantis' success has been our ability to complement the product with our unique build-operate-transfer delivery approach."

Mirantis Application Platform will be delivered to beta customers following the same build-operate-transfer methodology Mirantis has been applying to delivery of Mirantis Cloud Platform based on OpenStack and Kubernetes.

Mirantis Inc.