Google Hikes Prices 20% on Low-End, Midrange G Suite Plans

Google is raising its pricing for G Suite -- the first time in that service's 10-year existence that fees have gone up, the company says.

For Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) G Suite Basic Edition, prices are going up to $6 per user per month, up from $5. For Business Edition, prices are going to $12 per user per month, from $10. Details are on the Google Cloud Blog. Enterprise Edition customer pricing won't change.

The price hikes don't sound like much at first, less than the price of a latte a month. But they come to a 20% price increase -- not small at all.

By comparison, Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) Office 365 Business Essentials is $5 per user per month, with Office 365 Business plan at $8.25 per month and Office 365 Business Premium at $12.50 per month. All of those plans require an annual commitment, and differ from G Suite on apps and storage. More details on Microsoft pricing are here.

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading