& cplSiteName &

Google Brings the G Suite Heat

Mitch Wagner
7/25/2018
50%
50%

SAN FRANCISCO -- Google Next 2018 -- Google's G Suite is getting new capabilities to make it more useful for the enterprise, including a new user interface for Gmail, enhanced enterprise search, improved Google Voice, and a new option for licensing Google Drive, the company said Wednesday morning.

Google (Nasdaq: GOOG)'s new Gmail interface is going into general availability for all G Suite users. Deployed as an option for early adopters in April, the new interface provides tools for working on emails from the inbox, without having to open individual messages; reminders to follow up on messages; smart reply to suggest simple responses to messages; high-priority notifications on mobile; warnings for risky email; and a confidential mode to minimize private messages from leaking, Garrick Toubassi, Google G Suite vice president of engineering, G Suite, told journalists at an advance briefing on the announcement Tuesday evening at Google's annual cloud conference here. (See Google Launching G Suite 'Confidential Mode,' Including Self-Destructing Email.)

Google's new Cloud Search service uses third-party integration to apply search to enterprise content. Launched last year for G Suite, Cloud Search now allows enterprises to search all enterprise content, both on-premises and in the cloud. Cloud Search will be available as a standalone product.

Google's Garrick Toubassi
Google's Garrick Toubassi

Now entering its fifth year, the 2020 Vision Executive Summit is an exclusive meeting of global CSP executives focused on navigating the disruptive forces at work in telecom today. Join us in Lisbon on December 4-6 to meet with fellow experts as we define the future of next-gen communications and how to make it profitable.

Google Voice gets new enterprise features, including administrative capabilities to provision and manage phone numbers across the enterprise, artificial intelligence for voicemail transcription and phone spam filtering.

Finally, Drive Enterprise is being made available as a standalone offering. Google Drive is on track to cross one billion active users later this week, one of eight Google applications with more than a billion users, Toubassi said. Now, users can get Drive without having to change out their existing email and calendar services.

Wednesday was the second consecutive day of announcements for G Suite; on Tuesday, the company launched AI-driven suggested replies for Google Hangouts, Smart Compose for autocompleting emails, grammar suggestions for Google Docs and additional security and compliance tools. (See Google G Suite AI Talks With Your Colleagues So You Don't Have To.)

G Suite lags significantly behind market leader Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) and close rival Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) in the collaboration market, according to a March report from Synergy Research. However, it's gaining on the two frontrunners in the hosted/cloud portion of that market, which is fragmented, Synergy says.

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit me on Tumblr Follow me on Facebook Executive Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Adtran Will Be a 5G Winner, Says Analyst
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/19/2018
Trump Trashes EU's $5B Google Fine
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/19/2018
Infinera, Coriant Hear a $430M Siren Song of Synergy
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 7/23/2018
Sensors Working Overtime: T-Mobile NB-IoT Goes Nationwide
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/19/2018
C-Spire Claims to Be First in the US With 5G
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/18/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
When You Ask for Tech Help Yet Again... Click Here
...your IT rep makes this face.
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives