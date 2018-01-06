& cplSiteName &

GitHub: Microsoft's $7.5B Cloud Super-Weapon

Mitch Wagner
6/7/2018
50%
50%

Microsoft's $7.5 billion GitHub acquisition, announced this week, will give the software giant the power to conquer the cloud, the way it conquered the desktop a generation ago.

For enterprises, Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) will provide an easy path for transitioning from open source software, distributed on GitHub, to enterprise-scale applications running on the Microsoft Azure cloud. For developers, Microsoft will provide tools, and increased profits via access to enterprise and other customers.

That's the same formula Microsoft used to build a desktop monopoly in the 80s and 90s: Make it easy for partners to develop software that runs on Microsoft platforms, and capture the customers who need to deploy that software. Back then, the platform was Microsoft Windows and DOS, today the platform is Azure.

Microsoft said Monday it plans to acquire GitHub, the open source code repository, in a $7.5 billion stock swap, expected to close by the end of the calendar year. Microsoft swears it will maintain GitHub's independence and respect developer preferences. "Developers will continue to be able to use the programming languages, tools and operating systems of their choice for their projects -- and will still be able to deploy their code to any operating system, any cloud and any device," the company said in a statement Monday. But many open source developers are skeptical, and already fleeing GitHub for services they perceive as friendlier. (See Microsoft Swears GitHub Independence After $7.5B Acquisition.)

Now entering its fifth year, the 2020 Vision Executive Summit is an exclusive meeting of global CSP executives focused on navigating the disruptive forces at work in telecom today. Join us in Lisbon on December 4-6 to meet with fellow experts as we define the future of next-gen communications and how to make it profitable.

"The stakes are high and if they can pull it off, it'll be a key piece of redefining Microsoft in the eyes of modern developers," says Erik Carlin, Rackspace VP of product engineering. Rackspace provides professional services for cloud migration and operations, supporting all the major cloud providers, including Microsoft, as well as its own hosted, private clouds. (See Rackspace Snaps Up Salesforce Specialist RelationEdge .)

Carlin continues, "Microsoft can't afford to jeopardize GitHub as a trusted, technology-agnostic platform, so I expect them to keep GitHub separate, further expand the number of cross-platform integrations, and do everything they can to ensure GitHub remains the de facto place for code on the web."

He adds, "Microsoft will of course make sure GitHub works well with Azure, Visual Studio, etc., but I don't see GitHub becoming an exclusive Microsoft walled garden as would be the case in days past. GitHub is the key to capturing developers and winning their trust, so Microsoft will want that net to be as wide as possible."

Next page: Long history of hatred

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
5G Will Change How Your Smartphone Is Designed
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/31/2018
Verizon Says T-Mobile's 5G Brag Is 'Baloney'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 6/1/2018
Top 11 Business Features in Apple iOS 12
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 6/6/2018
MEF Touts Multivendor SD-WAN & More
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 5/31/2018
Facebook Back in Firing Line
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 6/6/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Proper Ergonomics Are Key to a Healthy Workplace Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives