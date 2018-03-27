& cplSiteName &

Enterprise Workflow Automation Provider Smartsheet Joins IPO Parade

Mitch Wagner
3/27/2018
50%
50%

Smartsheet filed for an IPO Monday, looking to raise up to $100 million for its cloud platform that automates enterprise workflows and team collaboration on projects such as events, marketing campaigns, mergers and employee onboarding.

The company, founded in 2005, will trade on the NYSE Global Market under the ticker symbol "SMAR," according to a company press release. (See Smartsheet Files for IPO.)

Smartsheet has more than 92,000 customers for its subscription service, including 90 companies in the Fortune 100, such as Cisco, Starbucks, Weyerhauser and Cypress Grove, a dairy company, according to the Smartsheet S-1 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Smartsheet earned $111.3 million in the year ending January 31, 2018, up 66% from the previous year's $67 million. Net loss was $49.1 million in the year ending January 31, 2018, up from $15.2 million.

That's one kind of work automation.
That's one kind of work automation.

Keep up with the latest enterprise cloud news and insights. Sign up for the weekly Enterprise Cloud News newsletter.

Smartsheet says it has a broad range of competitors. According to the S-1: "Certain of our features compete with current or potential products and services offered by Asana, Atlassian, Planview, and Workfront. We also face competition from Google and Microsoft, who offer a range of productivity solutions including spreadsheets and email that users have traditionally used for work management. While we currently collaborate with Microsoft and Google, they may develop and introduce products that directly or indirectly compete with our platform. As we look to sell access to our platform to potential customers with existing internal solutions, we must convince their internal stakeholders that our platform is superior to the solutions that the organization has previously adopted and deployed. With the introduction of new technologies and market entrants, we expect competition to continue to intensify in the future."

Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., Smartsheet has 787 employees.

Gene Farrell joined Smartsheet as senior vice president of product from Amazon Web Services last year, sparking Amazon to file a non-compete lawsuit. Farrell was paid $2,689,869 for the year ending January 31, more than CEO Mark Mader, who earned $1,898,123, according to the S-1.

Cloud provider Dropbox held its IPO last week. And Pivotal , which is controlled by Dell Technologies (Nasdaq: DELL) and provides enterprise cloud infrastructure software based on Cloud Foundry, filed its IPO the same day. (See Pivotal & Dropbox: A Tale of 2 Cloud IPOs.)

Smartsheet acquired Converse.AI in January, adding natural language chatbot capabilities to its toolbox for automating business processes. (See Smartsheet Acquires Converse.AI for Conversational Workflow Automation .)

Related:

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit my blog Follow me on Facebook Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Ngena's global 'network of networks' solves a problem that the telecom vendors promised us would never exist. That doesn't mean its new service isn't a really good idea.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 28, 2018, Kansas City Convention Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
April 9, 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
35% of Cloud Spending Is Wasted – RightScale
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
IBM Faces Age Discrimination Accusations
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 3/22/2018
Eurobites: Cambridge Analytica Feels the Heat
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 3/20/2018
HR: Cable Dominates US Broadband
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 3/21/2018
Snapshot: Cable Access, a Market in Transition
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 3/22/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
How to KonMari Your Office Click Here
Filling your office with things that bring you joy is the key to a productive workday.
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives