Cisco Cracks Wallet, Joins $60M Avi Funding

Avi Networks, which provides load balancing, security and analytics for cloud and on-premises applications, has a valuable new best friend in the form of Cisco, which joined other investors in a $60 million Series D round announced Wednesday.

Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) joins an oversubscribed funding round that also includes DAG Ventures, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures, according to a press release issued by Avi Networks Wednesday. Total funding to date is now $115 million, the company said. (See Avi Lands $60 Million Funding.)

Avi Vantage Platform provides Layer 4-7 networking services -- application load balancing between servers and cloud platforms, as well as analytics and an application firewall service.

"We can see who interacts with apps," Avi CEO Amit Pandey tells Light Reading. Avi's analytics tools measure whether users are seeing latency problems, degraded performance or other issues. Because Avi sits in front of the application, "in many ways we are the last line of defense," Pandey says. "You have perimeter firewalls -- we provide an application firewall." Additionally, the Avi platform can learn from application behavior, and automatically suggest and implement load balancing and security rules. (See Avi's Fire-Breathing New CEO Scorches Competitors.)

Avi CEO Amit Pandey

Cisco had a previous reseller relationship with Avi; the firm's software complements Cisco's Application Centric Infrastructure, Avi says. The company also has partnerships with Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Amazon Web Services Inc. (See Avi Bridges the Enterprise Multi-Cloud and Avi Connects Up With Microsoft Azure)

Avi, which made a strategic acquisition to enhance its multi-tenant cloud capabilities late last year targets Global 2000 enterprises and telcos, with customers in finance, including the world's largest banks, and technology, including Adobe. (See Adobe Taps Avi for Microsoft Azure App Delivery and Avi Acquires StacksWare for Application Management From the Cloud .)

Use cases include public and private cloud infrastructure, network automation and SDN, Pandey says.

Its competitors include F5, Citrix and DIY applications built using open source tools, says the CEO.

The company has "well over" 250 employees and while it doesn't disclose any financials, the CEO claims it is enjoying year-on-year sales growth of 300%.

— Mitch Wagner Executive Editor, Light Reading